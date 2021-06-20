FAIRMONT — President Joe Biden signed a bill into law this week making Juneteenth an official federal holiday, however, supporters of the bill say this recognition is just the first step.
The Upper Monongahela River Valley Juneteenth Celebration kicked off at Windmill Park in Fairmont on Saturday. Organizers had food, games, vendors and speakers for anyone to come enjoy and celebrate.
The Marion County Rescue Squad, the Fairmont Fire Department and Fairmont Police gave kids tours of their vehicles. The Fire Department brought a ladder truck to take kids for a ride in the bucket.
Last year, Juneteenth wasn’t fully celebrated in Fairmont due to COVID-19, so this year it’s back in full force.
This year’s Juneteenth struck a different tone nationally, as Congress approved the bill this week. West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice followed soon after, making it a state holiday as well.
For the many in the park celebrating Saturday, this recognition is just the start of the work that needs done to repair the racial tensions plaguing the country.
John Shabazz has been an organizer for the Juneteenth celebration in Fairmont since 2011. To him, Juneteenth is a recognition of the abuses and struggles that Black Americans had to face while shedding the shackles of slavery all the way up to the abuses by police against people of color.
“We do this celebration as an acknowledgment of the suffering of the people who came before us,” Shabazz said. “But also as an appreciation of other grassroots people who struggle to make the conditions better in the community.”
Juneteenth was originally celebrated on the day that the last slaves in Texas were freed in June 1865. It has since become a national celebration of progress and continued progress for equality and reparations.
Since the recognition of the holiday by the president, there have been calls for more impactful changes than a simple validation.
“Along with the acknowledgement of the Juneteenth celebrations, there should be a financial appropriation from the city, county, state and the fed for black development,” Shabazz said. “Resources that would go directly to us to build homes to correct the disparities we have in our community.”
Yahtoiya Holt-Tames and Amanda Copney, two members of The Keepers, an organization aiding in the organization of the Saturday’s celebration, echoed Shabazz’s sentiments.
“[The government] needs to acknowledge the police brutality and go above and beyond,” Copney said. “Today is a celebration of our freedom, of our culture but we want to include everybody and leave nobody out.”
“Hopefully there’s more equality between everybody, not just races or nationalities or LGBTQ communities, but for everybody as a whole,” Holt-Tames said.
Another member of The Keepers, Nila Hudson, said the new law is about validation.
“Not only was this recognition important but it was necessary,” Hudson said. “This is the African American’s freedom day. Yes, we all celebrate the 4th of July, but this is our freedom day. Quite frankly, this was long overdue. We’ve built the foundation, now we need to build on it.”
Though many celebrating believe the recognition of Juneteenth by the government is just a start, the gesture hasn’t gone unappreciated.
“I hope there’s more to come, this is just breaking down barriers and walls,” Copney said.
But one of the major facets of Juneteenth is what it means to those who celebrate. To each person, the holiday holds a different weight and meaning. Celebration organizers gave time to guests to approach the microphone to share their thoughts on the holiday.
Deacon Hodges, who is 17-years-old, shared how his mother raised him, teaching him what Juneteenth should mean to a Black man growing up in America.
“[My mom] taught me that Juneteenth was a moment of freedom,” Hodges said. “This generation, we don’t get the true horrors of slavery and what our ancestors had to go through. [Juneteenth] was an amazing moment in black history. That’s what Juneteenth is, a moment of freedom and a moment of strength.”
Taya Sullivan, 18, who attends Fairmont Senior High, spoke about how the new law is just a start for the work that needs to be done in America.
“We have to keep working,” Sullivan said. “[Our government] is putting forward policy to reduce education in regard to critical race theory. They are trying to whitewash our history and reduce the education that our young people are getting.”
