Regina Brzuzy, of Fairmont, at right, receives her $250 VISA gift card from the Times West Virginian’s Beverly Miller, left, on Wednesday.

 Staff Photo

FAIRMONT — One Fairmont resident got an early Christmas present on Wednesday. Regina Brzuzy, of Fairmont, is the lucky winner of our recent contest “Find the Candy Cane.” She found all of the candy canes and mailed in her entry. Brzuzy was chosen as the winner in a random drawing for which she won a $250 VISA gift card. Congratulations Regina.

