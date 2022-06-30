FAIRMONT — The board of governors at Pierpont Community & Technical College has its second interim president in two years.
On Thursday, board chairman David Hinkle announced Kathleen Nelson has accepted the position as interim president filling the same role held by former interim president Anthony Hancock who stepped down recently.
"The board believes that Dr. Nelson will be a great fit for the interim president,” Hinkle said. “With all of her experience and her vision for the college, she will be instrumental in leading us into our new chapter."
Nelson comes to Pierpont after having served as interim president at then-Glenville State College from July 2019 to September 2020. Prior to Glenville State, she served 13 years as president of Lake Superior College in Duluth, Minnesota.
After retiring, she served as a higher education consultant with the Higher Learning Commission on regional accreditation issues including work with institutions seeking accreditation, revision of the AQIP pathway, fact-finding review for an institution with significant accreditation issue complaints, and several special assignments relating to individual institutions, according to a press release.
Nelson joined the Peabody, Massachusetts-based higher education search firm The Registry in 2019. During its June 14 meeting, the Pierpont board moved to accept a contract with The Registry and referred Nelson’s name to the WV Community & Technical College System for approval as interim president.
During her career, Nelson has taught on the secondary and post-secondary levels, worked in counseling and administration in student services and academic affairs.
"Mentoring and coaching higher education leaders have always been important aspects of her career and personal life," states the press release.
During her career, Nelson held various leadership roles in the Minnesota state higher education system, including co-chair with the state’s chancellor of the 44-member leadership council and founding chair of the Minnesota Online Council (the state’s online council consortium).
Nelson has a doctorate in educational leadership from the University of St. Thomas, a master of arts in educational psychology and counseling from the University of Minnesota, Duluth and a bachelor of arts in speech communication and theater arts and English education from Hamline University.
