PRICKETT’S FORT — Canceled last year due to the pandemic, this year the kids and parents flocked to Prickett’s Fort to learn about life in colonial America.
“It’s Colonial Kids Day,” said Sarah Blosser, one of the historic interpreters at the fort. “We’re doing this every other Wednesday this summer.”
Wednesday the fort was buzzing with kids playing on the grounds, sounds of hammers on metal clang from the blacksmith and workers in historic garb lead the children along in activities.
The program started at 10 a.m. where the kids were led through militia drills and shown a demonstration with a colonial-period musket. They later received a presentation about the history of fur trading in the area and the purpose of the fort. They also got to learn how the various chores in the fort were handled.
MaryAnn Steinmiller, another historic interpreter, led the presentation on the fur trade. She has worked in living history in other places, but came to Prickett’s Fort in mid-May. She said that it’s obvious the families here appreciate the history of the area.
“There are a lot of kids that come out to this,” Steinmiller said. “This room was packed, I had three benches full of kids and adults standing in the back watching.”
In the rifle shop inside the fort hangs pelts and furs from animals the colonials would have hunted. This is where Steinmiller gave her presentation Wednesday to around 30 kids.
Blosser showed kids some of the different games children on the frontier would play. Classics such as hoop and a stick and ball-in-a-cup kept the kids entertained.
“[The kids] are always so amazed by how simple the games are,” Blosser said. “They’re always amazed how much fun they’re having, it gets them outside and these aren’t games they normally get to play.”
After the games, the kids went to the visitor’s center to make corn husk dolls.
The most popular attraction at the fort Wednesday was the Bray Blacksmith Shop. Inside was Ian Vandegrift, the fort’s apprentice blacksmith. The kids lined along the safety chain peeking into the shop, to watch Vandegrift work away making hooks and nails and other pieces the fort sells.
Vandegrift also led the militia training that morning — his first time taking on that role, which he said went well.
“We showed the kids what it was like as a long hunter and a militiaman out here on the frontier,” Vandegrift said. “We marched around the fort and showed them a few military drills.”
Now with COVID-19 precautions waning, interpreters are excited to have crowds of kids again in the fort having a fun time and learning about history.
“It’s so great to have people back at our sites because we live to talk to people and share the story here,” Steinmiller said. “It’s so nice to see all the little ones engaged and enjoying history and seeing their eyes light up.”
Prickett’s Fort will continue to hold its Colonial Kids Days. They are scheduled for June 30, July 14 and 28 and Aug. 11, all starting at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $8 for adults, $4 for kids 6 to 12-years-old, and free for kids five and under.
