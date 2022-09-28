MORGANTOWN — Riding a bike, for most, is a fundamental part of childhood, but for children with physical disabilities, it might not be an option.
“I don’t know that people realize that something the parents told me ‘My son, my daughter feels so good about herself that she can ride a bike, she can do it.’ I think it’s easy for us. If we don’t have kids with disabilities, we’re not living the life, you know,” Variety CEO Charlie LaVallee said.
With help from Highmark West Virginia, the West Virginia Black Bears and PlayWorks, Variety, a Pittsburgh-based organization, gave three bikes valued at $2,500 each and custom-made to fit each child’s specific disability at the Mountaineer Mall on Friday.
Variety specializes in custom-made bikes and strollers and communication devices to make the lives of children with disabilities and their families easier. The organization began in Pennsylvania in 2012 and now serves 59 counties there. In West Virginia, they work in 12 counties, with help from PlayWorks, but are hoping to expand.
“If we can give these kids a chance to be kids and have typical experiences, I think it’s just a real privilege. I kid that even though my title for the board is chief executive officer, I keep telling them I wanted to be chief excitement officer,” LaVallee said.
PlayWorks is a Morgantown-based full-service clinic for children and adults with special needs that also has an office in Fairmont. They offer occupational, physical and speech therapy. They are the Variety Chair in West Virginia, PlayWorks owner and occupational therapist Mike Lentz said.
Lentz said being asked to be a part of Variety’s work was one of the best phone calls he ever received and view every giveaway as a celebration.
“We really take the celebration very seriously because it’s a great event and, for some of our guys, it’s life changing. It’s not just the physical exercise or the therapeutic part of it. It’s the freedom to go somewhere without having to hold someone’s hand. ... For lack of a better term, it’s a little bit of normalcy in your childhood when you’re riding bikes with your friends,” Lentz said.
Overall, Variety has given away over 470 bikes, strollers and communication devices in West Virginia and PlayWorks has helped with 430. The event on Friday was their first event since the COVID-19 pandemic and they typically give away more bikes. Lentz and LaVallee said they are looking forward to more giveaways in the future.
“We always try to do a big giveaway before Christmas. We also do a big event in the spring and we call it the ‘Yes We Can Ability Ride,’ so everybody who’s ever gotten a bike from us and their families and siblings is invited to participate,” Lentz said.
They rent out Pro Performance, buy 50 to 60 pizzas and decorate the turf field to look like Morgantown with 14 or 15 cutout displays of places around town that have sponsored the event. Some of the places include Mario’s Fishbowl and Granville Police Department.
PlayWorks also created the bike club PlayWorks Easy Riders, whose members rode in the 2019 WVU Homecoming parade and plan to ride again this year.
Lentz and LaVallee both want to get the word out about the services Variety can provide for free. Eligibility for the programs can be found on their websites and the custom bikes are from New York, so they take a couple months to create.
To apply for one of Variety’s services visit their website or visit PlayWork’s website. For more information, contact PlayWorks at 304-292-0173.
