FAIRMONT — While others are slowing down for the holidays, charities such as the Knights of Columbus are just getting started.
Fairmont’s chapter of Knights of Columbus, a charitable Catholic fraternal organization, partnered with Marion County Schools to participate in the nationwide Coats for Kids coat drive.
Since its inception the Coats for Kids drive has provided over 500,000 coats to children in need across the U.S. This year, the Fairmont chapter connected with principals and teachers to find students who need winter coats.
The Knights purchased 96 new coats and donated them to the school system Friday morning. The coats will be bagged and sent to every middle and elementary school in the county.
Gary Sparks, grand knight of Knights of Columbus Chapter 942 in Fairmont, said this is the kind of thing he and his fellow knights take pride in doing for the community.
“Our mission is charity and charity in the community, that’s what we do,” Sparks said. “Most of the events we do are fundraisers and we used those funds for charity.”
Marion County Board of Education President Donna Costello was present at the presentation Friday morning. She said she and the board are always willing to team up with organizations if it means helping students in need.
“How can this do anything but warm your heart?” Costello said. “The Marion County Board of Education is always happy to partner with civic groups to better serve the families of Marion County.”
When a student has their basic needs met, they can focus on their education and not worrying about how they are going to stay warm this winter. That’s why programs such as nutrition and charities like the coat drive are vital to local education.
School Superintendent Donna Hage said students can achieve better and feel more comfortable in the social settings at school when their basic needs are met.
“Programs like this are vital. We are supporting our students better through this assistance and just meeting those basic needs can have far-reaching effects on student achievement,” Hage said.
This coat drive is just one of several holiday charities with which Marion County Schools are involved. Another is the Marion County Christmas Toy Shop, which the school board helped raise $11,000 for last year and hopes to raise even more this year.
For Hage, Marion County and its residents exemplify the kind of support every student should receive and is evidence of the county’s resiliency.
“I think these things are vital for students but it also shows the impacts we can have when we work together for our students,” Hage said. “The charity through organizations like the United Way and Connecting Link that support those in our community and it’s refreshing to be a part of that, especially at this time of year.”
