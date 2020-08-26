CLARKSBURG — A Kuwaiti national has admitted in U.S. District Court that he sold cocaine near the campus of West Virginia University in Monongalia County, according to U.S. Attorney Bill Powell.
Twenty-one-year-old Hashim Hussein, also known as “Kuwait,” pled guilty to one count of distribution of cocaine hydrochloride within 1,000 feet of a protected location. Hussein admitted to selling cocaine hydrochloride, also known as “coke,” in December 2019 near the campus of WWVU.
If convicted, Hussein faces at least one and up to 40 years incarceration and a fine of up to $2 million. Under the federal sentencing guidelines, the final sentence will be based on the seriousness of the offense and Hussein's prior criminal history, if any.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zelda E. Wesley is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and Mon Metro Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Michal John Aloi presided.
