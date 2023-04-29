FAIRMONT — In the latest development in the scuffle between a power plant and its landlord in Marion County Circuit Court, the landlord is asking the judge to OK an eviction.
American Bituminous Power, locally known as Ambit, is an energy company that owns the coal-fired Grant Town Power Plant. The owner of the land, Horizon Ventures, says Ambit hasn’t paid its rent since 2013.
According to submitted court documents, as of February 2023 Ambit owes $3.28 million in unpaid rent.
If evicted, Ambit and the Grant Town Power Plant risk ceasing operations and jeopardizing around 70 high-paying, full-time Marion County jobs.
The dispute stems from a disagreement about a clause in the contract between the groups stating that the type of coal burnt in the plant changes the amount of rent due to Horizon.
Since the two companies can’t agree on an amount owed — as well as confusion regarding the labyrinth of stay orders from this case’s arduous journey through the state courts — Ambit has refused to pay since 2013.
In the newest set of motions proposed by Horizon, it argues that the two parties have already previously agreed on a baseline rent that is owned and that $3.2 million should be paid. Horizon’s counsel, Wheeling-based attorney Mark Kepple, requested that the court move to force Ambit to pay the agreed upon amount due or allow Horizon to evict Ambit.
In his motion filing, Kepple called Ambit’s avoidance of paying rent, “...a willful act by AMBIT, sought to place Horizon in a tenuous financial position.”
That motion requesting payment or eviction was filed April 14. On April 21, Ambit’s counsel fired back with a response, calling Horizon’s motion for eviction, “unfounded and improper.”
Ambit’s counsel, Charleston-based Attorney Roberta Green, argues in her response that all of Ambit’s refusals to pay Horizon have been responses to court-ordered actions.
An official court order was placed over the case as it headed to the West Virginia Supreme Court that payments would be halted until the appeal concluded. Horizon argues that appeal has long since concluded and the rent is due while Ambit says that order is still in place.
Ambit further argues that the payments ought to remain halted to avoid an overpayment of rent. Green writes in her response that the stay order was originally filed to avoid Ambit paying until the court orders an agreed upon payment and pointed out that Horizon’s other attempts at lifting the stay have failed.
“The realities of how and why the parties find themselves at this juncture are evident and unavoidable,” states Green’s response to the Horizon motion. “Horizon participated in whole or in part each stay order. When Horizon filed a series of motions to wholly or partially lift the stay order it drafted in November 2020, the court clarified and enhanced the stay.”
Kepple issued a response to Green’s response on April 26, doubling down on the request for a forced payment with threat of eviction and refuting Ambit’s claims regarding the stay on payments.
His reply says that Ambit’s attempt to say the stay order was to remain in place until a final sum was agreed upon by the court is “demonstrably incorrect.”
“Horizon’s Motion is simply requesting that AMBIT, Horizon’s only tenant and source of income, not be allowed to continue to keep Horizon in a financially vulnerable position by claiming these legally and factually untenable reasons to not pay Horizon the undisputed rent amounts.”
The court has not yet issued a ruling, but Kepple requested again that the court either required Ambit to pay all uncontested rent to Horizon or allow Horizon to evict Ambit from the property.
