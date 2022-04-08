FAIRMONT — Judge Ketjani Brown Jackson’s confirmation to become the nation’s first Black woman associate U.S. Supreme Court justice is being described as “overdue” by at least two Fairmont residents and a WVU law professor.
In a 53-47 vote Thursday, the U.S. Senate confirmed Jackson to fill the position of retiring Associate Justice Stephen Breyer who will step down at the end of the current high court term in June.
Royce Lyden, chair of Marion County Communities of Shalom, praised the Senate vote and said, “Finally!”
“It is long overdue and I think that now we’ll have a more accurate picture because she is a microcosm of America,” Lyden said. “She has folks in her family who have been incarcerated, she has folks in her family who have served in law enforcement, she is representative of America and I just think it’s exciting for all the young women and all the women in America.”
Despite Jackson having been confirmed to federal judicial posts on three separate prior occasions that required U.S. Senate votes, many Republican senators said they could not vote for Jackson saying she was soft on crime. Lyden said, now that the Senate vote is cast, it’s time to put all of the negativity aside.
“It’s time for us to get back to a nonpartisan vote when it comes to Supreme Court Justices,” Lyden said. “It was never intended to be a partisan vote. I think we misunderstood something there with the intent of the founding fathers.”
Lyden said Jackson will be a role model for young girls. When asked if the U.S. will understand immediately the historic nature of Thursday’s vote or will it take a while to sink in, Lyden said the impact is immediate. Vice President Kamala Harris, who is also the first Black woman to reach her position, presided over the Senate for the Jackson confirmation vote.
“I’m pretty sure it’s an immediate thing with the vice president presiding and the vote going on,” Lyden said. “I have granddaughters who are 2 and a niece who is 10 — this is a big deal.”
Himself a man of firsts, former Fairmont Mayor Greg Hinton said he has mixed feelings about Jackson’s confirmation. He questions why society is forced to view her first as female and second as Black instead of simply viewing her as a person. He said the nation should be past that point, but is not.
“She’s an established judge, she’s an established lawyer — why do we have to point out that she’s Black and that’s she a woman,” Hinton asked. “I have mixed feelings on this.”
Hinton praised Republican U.S. Senators Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Mitt Romney of Utah, for breaking with their party. He said their votes took a lot of courage.
“They’re going to always be on the record as having made history in our country,” said Hinton, who is an attorney and teaches at Fairmont State University.
Hinton pointed out how it took 144 years for women to earn the right to vote in the U.S. With a history like that, he said, he never imagined the day would come that he would see a Black woman on the U.S. Supreme Court.
“Her confirmation will be one of the high marks of our country for years,” Hinton said. “Almost half of our court’s female and I never would have guessed that in my lifetime.”
Hinton also said it is significant to point out that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated in April 1968 and that Hank Aaron broke Babe Ruth’s homerun record in April 1974, so Jackson is in good company in terms of historic April events.
U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., cast the 50th vote for Jackson’s confirmation. Warnock is pastor of Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Georgia where King served as pastor.
“I’m thrilled because it finally happened,” Hinton said.
West Virginia University law professor Anne Lofaso, who teaches the WVU U.S. Supreme Court Clinic in the WVU College of Law, echoes Lyden’s and Hinton’s reactions. Lofaso said she believes West Virginians can empathize with Jackson’s story.
“She is an African-American woman who clearly had obstacles in climbing her career ladder as a African-American woman of her age and I think Jackson’s story resonates with West Virginians because we have faced different barriers whether it’s poverty, discrimination based on geography or socio-economic status,” Lofaso said.
Lofaso said Jackson’s confirmation is one of multiple historic milestones beyond gender and race. After Thursday’s vote and Jackson’s swearing in this fall, four of the nine justices will be women, which is historic as well.
“The Supreme Court is starting to look like America, which is significant,” Lofaso said.
Like Lyden, Lofaso is concerned about the partisan behavior in the runup to the Jackson vote. She said this is a moment to celebrate and understand the gravity of the situation.
“This is a great day for women and it’s a great day for women of color and a great day for little Black girls,” Lofaso said. “I was born in 1965 and I never believed I would see anything like this. It’s important that we should all be able to dream.”
Lyden agrees.
“It’s a time to celebrate. That’s it and we must celebrate — to use that excitement to propel us forward for the next challenge,” Lyden said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.