Lawmaker travels 3 hours to vouch for disparaged Walker

FAIRMONT — City Councilman Barry Bledsoe issued a written apology for calling Del. Danielle Walker, (D-Monongalia), “satanic” in a recent social media post that triggered a large protest outside the Public Safety Building and an overflow crowd inside it during Tuesday’s Fairmont City Council meeting.
Bledsoe said his “poorly worded posts were not intended to offend any person or group in any way, and I apologize for any issues that this has caused with Delegate Walker and the community.”
Bledsoe did not appear in-person during the council meeting and did not participate by teleconference with other council members who attended remotely. Of the nine council members, only four attended in person.
Bledsoe is said to be at home recovering from COVID-19. Fairmont Mayor Brad Merrifield read Bledsoe’s comments late in Tuesday’s meeting “after everyone had a chance to speak during the citizen’s petitions,” he said.
Bledsoe contends his word choice in describing Walker was not based on racism, but rather on Walker’s pro-choice political stance and his opposition to it.
“Sometimes this passion causes me to use words that are not appropriate. This will stop,” Bledsoe said in the letter.
In the meantime, many of Walker’s colleagues from the West Virginia House of Delegates showed up to voice their support for her in the face of the online attack. One deleagte drove three hours to attend the meeting.
Many of Walker’s House of Delegates colleagues were present or spoke on her behalf during the comment period, including Marion County delegates Mike Angelucci, Mike Caputo and Linda Longstreth, as well as a Monongalia County delegates Barbara Evans Fleischauer, Evan Hansen and John Williams.
Caputo addressed city council on behalf of the House of Delegates’ minority caucus.
“If somebody asked me to call Delegate Danielle Walker some names, I could give you a whole list of those. Among them might be ‘compassionate,’” said Caputo. “She has a heart bigger than this building.”
Del. Evans Fleischauer, (D-Monongalia), condemned Bledsoe’s description of Walker.
“We have been deeply wounded by the language of people who serve on this council,” Evans Fleischauer said. “The idea that someone would call a major candidate for the vice presidency a whore, sexualizing and making that kind of nasty statement, is just astonishing to me in this day and age. How retro is that?”
Evans Fleischauer said Bledsoe then extended his attacks to a local government official.
“And then he makes a horrible comment about a local elected official, using the word ‘satanic’ about somebody who is a deeply religious person. I just can’t imagine how that kind of commentary is appropriate for somebody who is an elected official,” she said.
Evans Fleischauer called Bledsoe’s comments hate speech.
“I think it’s really important when someone is using hate speech that you stand up and be counted and say, ‘I will not tolerate that,’” said Evans Fleischauer. “I think it’s kind of like George Floyd. There were a lot of people killed before George Floyd and the everybody said ‘enough is enough.’ Danielle is my colleague and my neighbor and my friend. It hurts. Discrimination really hurts.”
Del. Sammi Brown, (D-Jefferson), traveled three hours from her home district in Charles Town to speak on behalf of Walker.
“We’ve been champions for social justice the entire time we’ve taken on this work here in West Virginia. It just so happens that she’s the subject in this particular case,” said Brown, who was born in Fairmont. “The reality is this is a far-reaching issue and it’s definitely something that’s permeated the culture of our communities in the state. I wanted to be sure to make a very firm, unequivocal statement that it’s unacceptable.”
Brown said Bledsoe’s comment was an attempt to degrade Walker.
“It was a very lame attempt to insult, degrade and diminish an individual,” Brown said. “He is clearly intimidated by someone who leads and has a powerful voice in this community. He should be ashamed of himself. If he were a leader worth his salt, he wouldn’t need to tear down others.”
Del. Amanda Estep-Burton, (D-Kanawha), also traveled to Fairmont to address city council.
“I join my fellow West Virginia House Democratic Women’s Caucus members in a public censure and sharp rebuke,” Estep- Burton said. She said Bledsoe is “no longer worthy of the honor of elective office.”
Estep-Burton said Bledsoe’s comments “clearly express misogynistic, racist and disrespectful views of others who are not male or white.” She called Bledsoe’s comments on social media “vile and vulgar.”
Bledsoe was not without supporters on Tuesday night, though, including former Del. Cindy Frich, (R-Monongalia), who addressed the council on his behalf.
Frich said Bledsoe’s use of the word “satanic” stemmed from Walker’s support of Drag Queen Story Hour at the Morgantown Public Library, as well as her vote against the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act, which passed the House of Delegates by a 93-5 count last session.
“Those may have been overly enthusiastic words he used, but from my experiences and from his reasoning it was because of her involvement with the Drag Queen story time and I do not believe he was being racist at all,” Frich said. “She did vote for infanticide and there were only five delegates in West Virginia who did so. Now, that is not godly. A lot of things she’s done could be interpreted as not godly.”
“I can see where Barry might have thought to use that word and it would have had nothing to do with the color of her skin,” Frich said.
Nila Hudson of Fairmont was among several private citizens who addressed city council.
“I am my sister’s keeper. I’m here standing for my sisters who cannot be here. I’m here supporting my grandma, my aunties, my cousins. Fairmont officials are really not doing anything. I feel like more can be done,” Hudson said. “Now is the time to stand up, lock arms and fight racism. There is a war on not only African-Americans, but women.”
Bledsoe’s Facebook post was part of a string of comments on a planned Black Lives Matter crosswalk in Morgantown. His post read, “If you don’t get rid of that satanic Danielle Walker you might as well give up!”
“As an elected official, I’ll try to tighten up my posts in the future, do a better job of fact-checking and show more public restraint to avoid the type of distraction that my recent posts have caused,” Bledsoe wrote.
Shortly before causing public outrage with his comment on Walker, Bledsoe, a Republican, referred to Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris as a “hoe” in a separate Facebook post. Both Harris and Walker are women color.
West Virginia Capitol Police are currently investigating Bledsoe’s social media posts, according to Director Kevin Foreman. The capitol police are working with local authorities on the matter.
Several of Bledsoe’s colleagues on city council condemned his comments.
“I know Fairmont. I know Marion County. I know West Virginia. The comments that have been made do not represent us, the people whom we represent. Why these comments were made, I don’t know. I don’t understand it,” said Deputy Mayor Phil Mason. “But the cow’s out of the barn. You can’t put it back in. The toothpaste is out of the tube. You can’t put it back in.”
