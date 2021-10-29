FAIRMONT — State lawmakers discussed the strategy behind West Virginia’s recently redrawn Congressional map this week with local business leaders.
West Virginia State Senator Mike Caputo, D-13, and House of Delegates Majority Leader Amy Summers, R-Taylor both sat on redistricting committees for their chambers. The lawmakers spoke Tuesday at the Bridges Without Boundaries Business Summit at the Robert H. Mollohan Research Center.
“As a result of [West Virginia’s] population loss, we lost a Congressional seat,” Moderator and Senior Advisor and Director of State Relations at West Virginia University Rocco Fucillo said.
The census “determines Congressional seats and Congressional districts, not only for the federal Congressional districts, but also what the districts look like for the House of Delegates and for the State Senate,” Fucillo said.
“West Virginia was one of three states to lose population,” West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner said via video to summit guests. “Our decrease was 3.2 percent since 2010. It was about 60,000 residents, and that loss was not spread evenly across the state, so new Congressional Senate and House district lines had to be drawn.”
State law dictates that when redistricting is called for, it must be complete one year before the next election. West Virginia’s next election is set for Nov. 8, 2022. As a result of last year’s pandemic, the U.S. Census was delayed by six months, which caused further delays in establishing new districts.
“Our state legislatures had to begin with redrawing Congressional districts, from three to two,” Warner said, “and they chose a general separation of equal populations between north and south.”
“For the Congressional map, what we found when we did our 12 public hearings and talked to our members, everyone, or almost everyone, wanted a north-south configuration. And as you can see, that’s what we have,” Summers said.
“All of these maps are population-driven,” Summers said. “So they have to be plus or minus 5 percent variation. The House recommended a map that divided one county — Randolph County — because the lower portion of their county is national forest and didn’t involve that many people, but when we spoke to the Senate, they were not interested in dividing any counties. That’s not something we’ve done before and they didn’t want to start that practice,” Summers said.
Caputo argued against the map because it placed most of West Virginia’s disadvantaged counties into one district.
“We have what’s classified by the Census Bureau as 18 economically distressed counties in the state of West Virginia,” Caputo said. “And with the north-south divide, 16 of those counties are in the lower district, which now is going to be the second Congressional District.”
“But I do understand the arguments on both sides,” Caputo said.
The strategy for having most of the economically distressed counties in one district was to allow the elected official to focus on areas of primary needs for the district, rather than on largely varying priorities.
“We did have the discussion about the balance of areas that were growing and the areas that were slow growth,” Summers said. “And the other side of that debate is that people — whoever the representative is for the high growth areas — they have different focuses in those counties than the lower growth do.
“If you’re in a high growth area, sometimes the concerns are, we need more infrastructure, we need more roads,” Summers said. “In the southern part of the state, we need more jobs. We thought there would be concentrated focus on what their true needs were if we separated them that way.”
Meanwhile Republican Reps. Carol Miller, David McKinley and Alex Mooney are all on record saying they will seek reelection in 2022.
