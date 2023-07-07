FAIRMONT — Hranec Mechanical Corporation filed a lawsuit to stop the Marion County Board of Education from awarding a contract for work on the HVAC system at East Fairmont Middle School to Emcor, a mechanical and electrical construction company.
The lawsuit was filed Thursday a day after the Emcor bid was awarded at the Wednesday night school board meeting. The complaint said that the board’s process to determine what bids qualified for consideration was arbitrary and capricious, and would end up costing taxpayers $1.2 million more in construction costs than they should need to pay to have the HVAC work done on the school.
“What shocked us is that all of these hospitals, major corporations and major universities have consistently found Hranec qualified without exception,” Ed Rollo, the Morgantown attorney who filed the lawsuit on Hranec’s behalf, said. “Yet the Marion County Board of Education’s technical review committee, made up of the superintendent, the treasurer of the school board and a third person somehow found Hranec unqualified to do a project Hranec has done hundreds of times before.”
The core issue, Rollo said, lies with a three-person technical review committee that the school board appointed to review the bids.
The review committee is made up of Marion County School Superintendent Donna Heston, Treasurer Scott Reider and an unidentified person that Hranec believes was with the board of education’s facilities department. Hranec’s bid was roughly $3.5 million, while Emcor’s was around $4.7 million.
At a meeting on June 21, the board notified Washington, Pennsylvania-based Hranec that its bid had been deemed unqualified to complete the project. They also never opened the bid.
The lawsuit said that in Hranec’s 25 years of existence, it has never once been found to be unqualified in any of its bids. It also cited several other successful projects it had completed for much larger entities, such as Carnegie Mellon University, Penn State University and WVU Medicine.
Rollo compared the Marion County Schools bid process to ranking the best NBA players. If he was provided with a matrix that showed the Top 1,000 players and Michael Jordan was at 999, then he would say either the person putting together the rankings doesn’t know much about basketball, or that the matrix itself is flawed.
“In our judgment one of two things happened, their matrix failed or they don’t know what they’re evaluating,” he said.
The lawsuit said that the technical review committee itself was unqualified to determine if Hranec’s bid met requirements. It further says that the board acted in an arbitrary and capricious manner when awarding the contract to Emcor.
Rollo said that Hranec would have done the same work with the same general vendors, product and material as Emcor but at a cost that was $1.2 million less than Emcor’s.
The lawsuit said that the board violated West Virginia laws that are meant to guard against favoritism when awarding tax dollars for public works. As a result, Hranec is seeking an injunction to stop Emcor from receiving the contract and determine if whether the board of education acted unlawfully.
They are also seeking to have the contract awarded to Hranec instead. The lawsuit said that doing so will save both Hranec and the public from irreparable harm, while the school board will suffer no harm from having the contract be awarded to the lower bidder.
School Superintendent Donna Heston was reached for comment but did not return the phone call by press time. Marion County Board of Education President Donna Costella was reached by phone but said she could not comment on the matter.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.