FAIRMONT — Leadership Marion Class No. 40 recently got underway having completed its annual retreat Aug. 19-21 at Tygart Lake State Park in Grafton.
Twenty area residents were selected to take part in the program that aims to promote civic engagement that is operated by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
Leadership Marion aims to foster leadership and stewardship in the community. The main theme of Leadership Marion relates to civic-oriented leadership with its overall mission of empowering others to increase their participation in the community.
“I remain confident that Leadership Marion continues to graduate participants who enhance the quality of life in and around Marion County,” co-director Julie Sole said.
Leadership Marion graduates serve the community in a variety of capacities that include but are not limited to the following: members and chairpersons of boards, participants in nonprofit and other fundraising events, members of civic organizations, members of various councils, committees, elected officials, and more.
Leadership Marion Class No. 40 participants are Kayleigh Kyle of the USDA) Maggie DeNoon of the Disability Action Center, Jann Stewart of White’s Fine Jewelry, Chelsea McCormley of Country Roads Picnics, Amanda Hawkinberry of Pierpont Community & Technical College, Casey Gilbert of Tygart Valley United Way, Catherine Mayle of WVU Medicine, Catie Blankenship of Sorriso Dental, Danielle McDaniel of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce, Paulina Nottingham of Mon Health System, Kevin Crockett of MVA Clinic, Maddie Nickerson of Fairmont Federal Credit Union, Terri Greenwald-Hill of WesBanco, Shelby Dillon of Main Street Fairmont, Sarah Bush of Omni Associates, Debby Michalski of United Security), Jeffrey Hartley of Thrasher Group, Alex Petry of City of Fairmont, Misha Tate of Mon Health System and Nate Martin of First Exchange Bank.
“Leadership Marion is appreciative of all the support it has received in the past and the support it continues to receive as the program successfully continues for its 40th consecutive year,” co-director Brett White said.
For more information about Leadership Marion, contact the Marion County Chamber of Commerce at 304-363-0442 or visit leadershipmarion.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.