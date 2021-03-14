FAIRMONT — Everything is science, even exercise.
For the first time in a year, Learning Options Inc. was able to host an in-person class for its popular program “Science Saturday” where kids got to learn learned about different muscle groups and did some cardio work on a brisk early spring day.
Instructor Melissa Sinisi, who is also on the board of Learning Options, said kids got to calculate their heart rates and Body Mass Index.
“We had some healthy snacks and talked about eating healthy too,” said Sinisi.
Next week, Sinisi said the same class will met, but instructors will take it one step further and show the kids exercises that are more advanced, such as pilates or yoga.
“Everybody thinks you’ve got to get out and run to get into shape. Well, you don’t have to do that,” said Sinisi.
The workshop was originally set to be held outside, but because of the cold morning weather, they brought the class inside. Mary Ellen Sullivan, education coordinator for Learning Options, said fortunately the kids were able to remain socially distanced and wore masks indoors. Originally scheduled for Morris Park, the class was moved to the White Hall Learning Center.
Sinisi quoted Sydney Cummings, a West Virginia University alum who ran track.
“She said if you have a body and you can move you’re an athlete, no matter what you’re doing,” said Sinisi.
She said it’s good for the kids to get away from their computers and get out of their homes and move.
Learning Options was founded in Mannington 19 years. Sullivan said the organization holds enrichment programs and hands on learning is their specialty.
“2020 was a difficult year, not being able to get together,” said Sullivan.
Learning Options has offered after school enrichment programs in both Marion and Harrison Counties and Science Saturday has been held for 12 years.
“There’s science everywhere, so we get people who understand the science behind things and we bring them in and we make it fun for the kids, so they learn and have fun at the same time,” said Sullivan.
Learning Options has a new online program they just started where they provide the materials and participants can do everything from home.
“We’re trying to be innovative and create things that we can actually do that people really benefit from,” said Sullivan.
Next month, Learning Options will hold gardening classes. It’s not just about teaching the content, said Sullivan, it’s about inspiring others.
“Let them have fun. Let them see what the possibilities are in the world,” said Sullivan.
She said hopefully when summer comes, there will be potential for summer camps to be held. Sinisi said Science Saturdays allowed the kids to be exposed to different things, whether it be exercise, gardening or birds.
“I’m all about the hands on because that’s the only way for kids really to learn,” said Sinisi.
Sinisi said that it also puts the potential for more girls to get into science, technology, engineering and mathematics. Sinisi said she’s a science nerd but she embraces it. She always has fun when she’s teaching, she said.
Sullivan said the kids had fun Saturday and were eager to come back next weekend. Sinisi said hopefully they tell some friends and have a bigger group next week.
“That’s the important thing — to bring people and expose them to different things you had fun doing and get them involved. We just want to get the kids involved,” said Sinisi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.