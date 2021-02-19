WHITE HALL — Supplemental education nonprofit Learning Options Inc. is bringing back one of its signature events, Science Saturdays.
This time, the activities planned for Science Saturdays will be set up with COVID-19 precautions in mind.
“We, of course, have struggled just like everyone else has with COVID,” said Dana Powell, executive director of Learning Options. “So we have started our very popular Science Saturdays again, but this time we are taking science outdoors. We are talking about the science of exercise, secondly, we are doing garden science, third we’re doing wild bird science, then we are talking about forest science.”
Powell said Learning Options has been holding remote activities since last March. The organization held only one Science Saturday last year before the pandemic caused lockdown orders to go in place. Throughout that time, Learning Options has continued to provide educational activities via online meeting sessions, but Powell said the return to in-person events has been long-awaited by many.
“It’ll be the first time since March last year we have done any face to face sessions,” Powell said. “We are very excited about it and we have worked very hard in planning these sessions that would be unique and informative and especially fun.”
Powell said Learning Options will host experts in different fields to lead children in each of the Science Saturdays events. Guest experts range from ornithologist Joey Herron, who will lead a bird watching class, a master gardener from WVU Extension and West Virginia State Foresters.
Powell said Learning Options has created a new Zoom class focused on at-home crafting lessons, and sessions are scheduled for the next few months.
“We’ve also got something brand new we are calling the Creative Corner,” Powell said. “So for March, April and May, we have creative crafting going on, and that will be held by Zoom. So we’ve got an instructor that actually laser cuts wood pieces for these craft projects, and she will lead the painting and crafting of projects.”
To get the organization running as efficiently as possible, Learning Options has employed the services of an AmeriCorps VISTA staffer who will assist in adapting the organization’s in-person programs to a virtual format and vice versa.
“She is going to be helping us looking at grants, researching grants and looking for community volunteers,” Powell said. “We’re really excited about it.”
Jessica Raney is with Volunteers in Service to America and will be working to incorporate community wants and needs into Learning Options’ curriculum.
“The mission for an AmeriCorps VISTA is to end poverty,” Raney said. “I am more of the person who recruits volunteers and works on coordinating programs and trying to figure out how to transition us from hands-on learning to virtual learning.”
Powell is looking forward to the feedback she will receive from having VISTA on board at Learning Options.
“Learning Options has been around for a little bit with really the same group of people,” Powell said. “I think that bringing Jessica Raney in as a VISTA is a great way to add that youth and new ideas for the organization.”
Powell said she has high hopes for Learning Options this year because she and its board of directors have been listening to the community about creating activities that have been requested by parents.
“We have just had to adapt to make things work not necessarily for us, but we had to make things work for our community,” Powell said. “This is what people are wanting. Taking science outdoors is fabulous because in March our weather should be getting better. That way it’s easier to social distance and make everybody feel safe to be there.”
Outdoor Science Saturdays begin with an exercise course March 13. For more information on Learning Options new programming, visit their website learningoptionsinc.org.
