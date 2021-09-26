FAIRMONT — Ninth-degree black belt Garry Freeman didn’t pick up karate until he was 24.
“I had a friend who was in karate, and we would fool around fighting,” Freeman said. “He told me I had quick hands and I should try a class. So I did.
“It only took one class to realize this was my calling,” Freeman said.
Eight years after taking his first class, Freeman earned a black belt. That’s when he opened his first karate studio, or dojo. “I wanted to give underprivileged children and adults [the chance] to put something positive in their lives,” Freeman said.
Today, some 30-plus years later, Freeman is still teaching. He, along with his brother, Terry Freeman, a seventh-degree black belt, Patrick Wilson, an eighth-degree black belt, and Jason Carr, a sixth-degree black belt, work together to teach karate to kids and adults at their Fairmont dojo, Mushin Do.
Recently, Mushin Do instructors accompanied a crew of karate students to a competition in Altoona, Pa. “We do several competitions throughout the year,” Freeman said. “And even though we compete and win trophies, the most important thing is learning respect and discipline, and building self-esteem.”
“We go to the tournaments to to see how well we are learning,” Freeman said.
In early September, four local students traveled to the national competition in Chicago after qualifying at a competition in southern West Virginia. To make it to nationals, students have to place first in at least one division during qualifiers.
Four of the six who qualified went on to compete at the national competition, which was organized by the USA National Karate-do Federation. The USA-NKF also represents the United States under the auspices of the International Olympic Committee, and adheres to closely-monitored guidelines. For a student who competes, this means that even the uniform — called a “gi” — must meet federation standards.
This was the first time in a long while that Wilson wasn’t able to join the group at the competition. “I’ve traveled with them every year up until this year,” Wilson said, “but I couldn’t leave this year, so Jason went in my place.”
Carr made the trip, but it wasn’t his first time traveling to nationals.
“I was the only coach [from Mushin Do] who went this year because we just had four kids,” Carr said. “But I’ve been there in the past when two kids were competing at the same time. I would stress out, knowing how much the kids were relying on me. But this year, the kids didn’t compete at the same time, so it worked out.”
The students who competed in Chicago were Eleanor Capuder, 16, a junior at East Fairmont High; Brea Pressley, 15, a sophomore at Fairmont Senior; Lydia Wright, 13, an eighth-grader at Doddridge County Middle School; and Sawyer Ammons, 10, a fifth-grader at East Fairmont Middle.
“I was super excited for these kids,” Carr said. “They did so well. They are judged on their stances, strikes, focus and proper techniques.”
All four local students placed first in the weapons kata, a choreographed routine that lasts about a minute and a half. The weapon that’s used in the kata is called a sai, pronounced sigh.
“The tournament was awesome,” Carr said. “There are people from everywhere. All different nationalities. It’s such a great experience for the kids. You hear people speaking all these different languages.”
The language of coaching seems to be universal, Carr said.
“It was funny because I saw coaches talking to their students, and even though I didn’t know what they were saying, just by watching, I knew what they were saying.
“There are countless types of karate,” Carr said. “We teach Shotokan karate, which is labeled as traditional karate.”
Eleanor, a black belt, is like a big sister to the younger students. “I’m very proud of them,” Eleanor said. “The sai kata [weapons routine] — we learned it in three months. And we all got a gold medal. It was very fun, and I think we all learned a lot.”
To learn the routine, which involves very distinct movements with a dagger-like weapon in both hands, the students practiced twice a week for two hours. “And we practiced an extra day for nationals,” Eleanor said, “on Sundays.”
Brea has attended tournaments before, but this was her first year competing at nationals.
“I was doing my brother’s yearbook project, and I needed ads for it,” Brea said. “I came in here to get an ad and Shihan Gary told me to start [karate lessons].”
Brea was 12 at the time.
Lydia started karate at age 7, and now at 13, she knows it’s not every day that a student can compete nationally. “It was kind of awesome, because a lot of people don’t get to do that,” Lydia said.
She started karate on a whim. “One day I said to my mom, ‘I want to try karate,” Lydia said. “I was like maybe it will be really cool.”
Ten-year-old Sawyer knew exactly why he wanted to take up karate.
“I thought it was kind of ninja-like,” Sawyer said. “I wanted to do karate, and my dad put me in it, and I liked it a lot.” Sawyer was just shy of his fifth birthday when he started his lessons at Mushin Do.
Every karate dojo has its own oath, Carr said. “We say it before and after every class. It’s kind of long, but this is the beginning, ‘I come to you unarmed. I promise to only use the skills and techniques that I have acquired to protect myself my country and others from danger.’”
Mushin Do has an event planned for Oct. 16, which Freeman called a “karate hall of fame.” For details, go to the dojo’s Facebook page.
