FAIRMONT — A Fairmont music education program has expanded by adding an internationally-trained musician and teacher to its ranks.
Sophia Lee has joined LIFE UMC School of Music, 3000 Technology Dr. as an instructor of piano beginning fall 2020. Lee has a doctorate of musical arts in piano, a master of arts in piano performance and a bachelor of music in piano.
The recipient of numerous awards, including scholarships, Lee has enjoyed an extensive teaching career for all levels of study. She has studied with the Royal Academy of Music in London, England and the School of Music at West Virginia University.
Lee has also served as accompanist and soloist for many music performances in the areas of choral, instrumental, solo recital, and orchestral, as well as accompanist for music auditions and competitions. She has also been active as director of church music.
LIFE UMC School of Music is currently registering students from age 4 on up to advanced for its fall session including piano, voice and guitar. Strict COVID guidelines will be observed and some virtual lessons are available for piano for those who prefer that option.
For more information, contact Anne Schooley, director of LIFE UMC School of Music, at anschooley@mteer.com. Open year round registration is also available at LIFE UMC School of Music.
