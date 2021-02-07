FAIRMONT — Although there is no timetable for its passage or debate, a bill is set to be introduced in the upcoming session of the West Virginia Legislature to re-merge Pierpont Community and Technical College and Fairmont State University.
Originally named Fairmont State Community College, Pierpont was one of several community colleges created in 1974 under state legislation that allowed state colleges to offer vocational and technical training schools as a division of the respective colleges.
In 1989, Gov. Gaston Caperton — the “education governor” — wanted to bring a seamless education process to West Virginia. To achieve this, a bill was passed to shift governance for Fairmont State College and Fairmont State Community & Technical College, and other schools in the state, from the state board of regents to a local board of directors.
“That was his major goal and when I was first elected, being an educator, I was in the right place at the right time,” said former W.Va. senator Roman Prezioso, who was first elected to the state senate in 1989.
Caperton’s program evolved and it became apparent that West Virginia needed a workforce component to train people for skills such as machine shops, welding and carpentry.
“Everybody didn’t need a four-year education, so they gave higher education the opportunity to form community colleges within their university and college systems,” he said.
Community college was meant to provide a rapid workforce for manufacturers. Around the same time, many West Virginia colleges wanted to move to university status. However, many community college officials in the state believed they were being treated like they weren’t part of the university or higher education.
“When the bill was passed that we had to have community colleges and universities had colleges, Marshall University had to have community college, some of the colleges didn’t want them,” he said.
Fairmont State officials wrapped their arms around the community college and did exactly what they were supposed to do said Prezioso.
When Governor Joe Manchin took over, all the community colleges were to be separated from higher education institutions. Prezioso said Fairmont State was following the letter of the law, but other institutions weren’t following suit.
“There was a tremendous fight at that time. Fairmont State didn’t want to be separated and we fought to keep them together. But no, Manchin decided to do it, he separated them, and that’s where the turmoil began,” he said.
The second issue that came about in the separation was when Fairmont State was building dormitories and other infrastructure that were paid for using bonds. In turn, tuition money would be used to pay off the bonds.
“I very specifically told them, when you separate Fairmont State and Fairmont State Community College you’ve got a problem. You’ve got to pay those bonds off. Are the community college students going to pay the bonds? Yes, because that was in the original plan,” said Prezioso.
He said it’s been a continual pain and agonizing process going through the separation. Renamed Pierpont Community and Technical College in 2006, Prezioso said it’s probably a good idea to bring the schools back together or the state will be on the hook for $30-50 million to pay the bonds off.
Blair Montgomery was the president of the community college at the time of the separation in 2008. He was out of town giving a speech about the positive relationship between Fairmont State and Pierpont when he received the call that the schools were going to become separate institutions.
“It is a good idea, however, this is like trying to put Humpty Dumpty back together again. It’s going to be very difficult. I think it’s going to be harder than separating it,” said Montgomery.
He said the schools together were a much stronger institution together and together costs are reduced. Montgomery said he thought having the schools together was a model for the future — one president, two provosts, one library and one registrar.
“It was the most economic way of offering higher education to the people of West Virginia,” he said.
When asked for comment, Fairmont State University issues a prepared statement saying the school believes in all models of education and further believes that the entire state benefits when Fairmont State and Pierpont are both strong, stable institutions.
“As the pandemic has demonstrated, our institutions of higher learning must be proactive, affordable, and cost efficient while always focusing on the academic excellence to advance our students. An aligned approach for the traditional and non-traditional student is in our collective best interests to keep moving West Virginia forward for our children, families, businesses and overall well-being. We remain dedicated to execute any decision made by the Governor and the State Legislature,” said the prepared statement.
Officials from Pierpont Technical and Community College did not respond by deadline for this report.
Del. Guy Ward, R-50, said many Marion County residents believe that the two schools should be put back together. Ward said if they are to remain separate, they will need to separate entirely.
“Putting it back together is not going to be an easy feat either. It probably should have never been done to start with but it’s a big headache and I’m trying to work with both institutions to figure out the best way to go about this,” said Ward.
Because of COVID-19, he said he has his doubts that the issue will even be brought up this session. There are a lot of bills that are not top priority and this is one of them, he said.
Del. Phil Mallow, R-50, said he hasn’t had a chance to look at the legislation but said if bringing the schools together would make the institution stronger it would be a good idea. He said a lot of people talk about educating and keeping people in the state.
“If it gives our local university as well as our local economy some more solid footing for the university and for the students of North Central West Virginia, again I think that’d be a great thing,” he said.
Del. Joey Garcia, D-50, said he needs more information about the merger. He said being discussed to support a re-merger would be to find more efficiencies with the cost of education and to potentially use funding to try to support some programs that need to grow.
“I hope that any proposal takes into account the views of both Fairmont State University and Pierpont Community Technical College, and I hope that the legislative process will be transparent and not leave anybody out of meetings because of how important both these institutions are to our community,” he said.
