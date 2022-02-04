FAIRMONT — Tim Liebrecht has joined the Fairmont State Foundation staff as the new director of development.
Liebrecht comes to the position with more than a decade of experience in development. In recent years, he has been actively working with organizations throughout North Central West Virginia to promote growth in the region. He is experienced in fundraising, community and economic development.
“I’m so grateful for this opportunity to build on the mission of the Fairmont State Foundation,” Liebrecht said. “Fairmont State University is an incredible asset to our region and the State of West Virginia. I look forward to continuing to work with the Fairmont community, alumni and donors to build on the fundraising successes the Foundation has achieved in recent years and create exciting opportunities for students.”
For the last two years, Liebrecht has served as part-time executive director of Main Street Fairmont, a downtown revitalization organization that focuses on economic development, historic preservation and community engagement. Liebrecht is a native of southeastern Michigan and graduate of Hyles-Anderson College in Crown Point, Indiana. He lives in Morgantown with his wife and two children.
“We are excited to have Tim join our team at the Fairmont State Foundation,” Foundation President Gary K. Bennett said. “His extensive development experience will be an asset for our organization as we look to the future.”
Liebrecht is active in his community and serves as the worship leader at Faith Baptist Church in Morgantown. He is the co-founder of the FUEL — Forming United Emerging Leaders — program, in collaboration with the Marion County Chamber of Commerce. Liebrecht was named Young Leader of the Year in 2018 by the Marion County Chamber of Commerce and was selected for the 2018 Generation Next: 40 Under 40.
