FAIRMONT — The Disability Action Center continues to receive community support in its relocation effort.
Larry Buckland, pastor of Life United Methodist Church in Fairmont, has been holding Bible studies at the DAC for the last eight years. He and his church members believed there was even more they could give, so they applied for a grant through the West Virginia United Methodist Foundation.
Normally these grants are used to help support churches with their internal needs, but Buckland looked to the community instead. The foundation awarded the church $10,000 to be donated to the DAC’s relocation effort.
“[Our church] was actually hosting a Friday Night Out for the DAC when the flooding happened in June,” Buckland said. “Being partners with them... we wanted to do everything we could to help. Instead of thinking about ourselves for a grant, we looked outward.”
Buckland has a personal connection to the DAC, as his sister has high-functioning cerebral palsy. She was a client at the DAC and Buckland has been committed to giving back since then.
“We call the Disability Action Center the best church in town,” Buckland said. “They don’t just meet once a week, they’re here every day working to partner with God and the community.”
In June of this year, the DAC sustained heavy damage to its location on Benoni Avenue due to severe flooding. Since then, the community has rallied around the DAC in an effort to get the organization to higher ground.
Project Higher Ground launched shortly after and has raised hundreds of thousands of dollars. Currently the total raised sits just over $400,000.
A new building was purchased at 448 Leonard Ave, just off the Gateway Connector. The DAC closed on the building at the start of September. October will bring the start of renovations, and the center’s director, Julie Sole, hopes to be fully set up in the new facility before the new year.
“We are in the final, final stages of planning,” Sole said. “We will be meeting this week with the contractor and we’ll start construction as soon as we can.”
Recently, many pieces have started to fall into place and the idea of the DAC moving locations has become more real than ever.
The city has officially set into motion the purchase of the DAC’s current building on Benoni Avenue and the previous tenants of the Leonard Avenue location, Valley HealthCare System, have moved out and to a new location of their own.
But what’s even more exciting for Sole is to see the community, who the DAC has supported for many years, come out and help the center when it needed them the most.
“We really do feel like the community is rallying around us,” Sole said. “It’s so exciting... to go from something so terrible, to now have plans to move forward before us. It’s nothing short of a miracle for us.”
Until the DAC fully moves into the new location, they will continue operating out of their Benoni Avenue location.
The Disability Action Center is still taking donations of any amount to aid in the relocation. To donate for find more information, visit www.disabilityactioncenter.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.