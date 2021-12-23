FAIRMONT — The Union Mission in Fairmont received an early Christmas present worth about $10,000.
Tuesday afternoon, members of Life United Methodist Church and the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia arrived in front of the Union Mission on Washington Street to present its director, George Batten, with a check for $4,225.
The check was awarded to Life UMC as a grant from the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia. In a ceremony of changing hands, the foundation representative, Rick Toothman, handed the check to Life UMC Pastor Larry Buckland, then Buckland passed it to Batten.
“[Life UMC] has been providing meals [to the Mission] every Tuesday and Wednesday since COVID started in early March of 2020 and through that we’ve always looked for ways to help,” Buckland said. “We asked what we could do and this need for the roof came about.”
Within the Mission’s complex was an old, dilapidated outbuilding which was worsening in condition over the last few years until the roof finally collapsed and the building became unusable.
Starting over the summer, a group of men from Life UMC came together to work to repair the building and replace the roof.
“We had folks from our church who had the tools and the ability to be able to put that roof on, so we did that,” Buckland said. “But then we applied for a grant... and we received that grant and were able to bring that dream to fruition.”
The church group decided to move quickly earlier in the year while material costs were stable, and the weather was nice. At the time, the Mission fronted the costs, but now this $4,225 grant check will reimburse Batten.
Combining the labor donated with the grant, Batten said that Life UMC has saved the Mission around $10,000 it would’ve had to spend on repairs.
“Everything we do is a byproduct of community support, but it would take too long to tell you how helpful Life United Methodist has been to us,” Batten said. “[Life UMC] has had a big impact on the Union Mission... they’re living their faith.”
Batten said that when he first began at the Mission in 2011, he saw there was a wall between his work and the work that the faith community does in Fairmont.
In the last 10 years he’s worked to bring that wall down and the roof project is evidence that the wall Batten mentioned is slowly coming down.
But according to Batten, the Mission isn’t just seeing the benefit of having a place to store lawnmowers and gasoline in the repaired outbuilding, but also the emotional benefit of seeing that crumbling structure brought back to life.
“The impact emotionally for all of our residents that comes with brokenness and looking at a dilapidated building doesn’t give much hope,” Batten said. “But then they look at something that’s been improved and think, ‘Maybe I can change and get back from here.’”
Rick Toothman, who is not only a trustee for the United Methodist Foundation of West Virginia, but also a member of Life UMC, said this type of project is the kind of thing the foundation wants to see grants go toward.
“We felt that because the Union Mission is in the business of caring for other people and trying to serve the underserved, we felt that we hated to see them use the money for a roof, when they could apply that money to transform the residents here,” Toothman said. “That’s why we worked to get this grant to them.”
