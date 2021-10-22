FAIRMONT — In order to meet the growing need for tutors in math, reading, writing and languages, a local literacy nonprofit has organized a new tutor training class.
Members of the public can sign up for a two-day, nine-hour course to become an instructor for adults or children.
Susan May, who takes over the executive directorship of the Literacy Volunteers of Marion County Oct. 28, said there is a real need to replace tutors quickly who were lost to the health risks posed by COVID-19. Prior to the pandemic, approximately 21 tutors were actively working year round. Currently, the number of students exceeds tutors.
“We’re a little short on tutors now so the first step is to get new tutors recruited and trained,” May said. “When people call and need assistance and want that, you have to say we want to help you but we don’t have anyone available and you need to act then when they call. By the time you’ve found a tutor, they’ve lost the momentum and you have to help people when they come to the realization that they need help. Let’s get more tutors and that’s how we’ll grow the number of people.”
May approximates the weekly time commitment for a tutor is about two hours per student. One hour is needed to plan the weekly lesson while the other is spent in a one-on-one session, all of which take place at the office located at 601 Locust Ave. in Fairmont. For adults, tutoring is provided in reading, math, writing, language and English as a second language. Children can receive instruction in reading, math, writing, and occasional help with homework.
Training will be held Nov. 5 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the LVMC office. Light meals will be provided Friday evening, Saturday morning and afternoon by the organization.
“We’re all in it to have a good time together and they get a lot of detail about how to train and will have the opportunity to shadow someone so they feel comfortable doing it,” departing Executive Director Kay Nesselrotte said, who retires Oct. 28 after holding the position for six years. “It’s not like some training where you’re going to have to test or anything of that nature.”
To sign up, call 304-366-6055 or email lvamarion@hotmail.com. A certified trainer will guide tutors on how to build lesson plans, basic instructional skills and emotional intelligence tactics that help both the tutor and student feel comfortable.
“It’s about how do you approach someone in a non-threatening way so they feel comfortable learning a new language or learning to read,” May said. “We have people from different cultures and we want to be respectful of their culture. Our reading instruction is based on phonics. Tutors are given materials to help with a basic lesson plan each week as well as other materials. We are here to support our tutors.”
For those who are unsure, May encourages interested West Virginians to come and take the class, even if you do not have a degree in education.
“There’s no cost to them to take it,” May said. “Take it and after, see if you feel more comfortable. In addition to taking the course, we recommend that you shadow another tutor before going out on your own. After you take it, if you don’t feel it’s right, you can help out in other ways.
In addition to money raised through grants, funding from the Tygart Valley United Way and donations, the 501©(3) holds several fundraisers including a half marathon in January and a 5K and 10K race in July to provide its services.
“If tutoring isn’t right for you, get involved in other ways,” May said. “We always need volunteers at the races and we feed them.”
With the decrease in the number of jobs in the coal industry, more employers in W. Va. are requiring employees to show proof of a high school education, which has led to an increase in the need for tutors.
“People would quit school and get a job in the coal mine so that they could provide a good livelihood for their family,” Nesselrotte said. “But now, employers are out there saying they have to have a [General Educational Development certificate] or some other proof that you have a high school education.”
According to the National Center for Education Statistics, the latest available data from 2003 estimates 13 percent of Marion County residents lack basic literacy skills.
“If you think about all the print that you have around you, the newspaper, books about hobbies, magazines, the print on prescription bottles, on the device you’re holding, it’s hard to fathom and think about how much it would affect your life,” Nesselrotte said. “If you can’t read a note sent home from your child’s teacher or if you can’t read street signs, it’s profound.”
Long term plans include virtual tutor training, but it is not available yet.
“My short term goal is to increase the number of people who are learning to read first and then we hope to put together a program that is done virtually,” May said.
As a tutor herself, May said although the needs of each student differ, the effects can empower not only the student at the table, but his or her entire family.
“You help one person, but you’ve helped their children and their children,” she said. “Other ones, you think, OK, this one child got his first ‘B’ in 5th grade and he wanted some extra help. You and I might think, no big deal, but to him it was a big deal. So, it’s a little success that will make a big difference in his life.”
Children as young as 5 years old and adults in their 70’s have recently signed up to receive tutoring, which is completely confidential.
After working 32 years for the North Central Community Action Head Start program and six years as the executive director of LVMC, Nasselrotte’s long term retirement plans include domestic and international travel, reading, and caring for her animals. May said filling Nesselrotte’s shoes will be difficult, but the program has been running smoothly and efficiently, thanks to Nesselrotte’s leadership.
“The organization has been blessed,” May said. “She’s a wonderful, organized person and a detail-oriented person. Somebody said to me, ‘do you think you can fill the shoes of Kay?’ No! She’s just so efficient and will be sorely missed.”
