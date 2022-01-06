FAIRMONT — To some, running and reading may seem like an unlikely combination.
The Literacy Volunteers of Marion County have been preparing for their 17th annual Run to Read Half Marathon. The half marathon is largest of two Run 2 Read fundraisers the volunteers put together each year to bolster their education efforts.
Earlier this year in July, over 100 runners came to Fairmont to participate in the smaller of the two fundraisers. Now, over 200 participants are pre-registered for the half-marathon that will take place this Saturday at Prickett’s Fort.
Mark Sutyak, the race director for the Run to Read events, said the event is still below pre-COVID registration numbers, but the growth both events have experienced is great to see amid a pandemic.
“Our summer event... has been slowly growing,” Sutyak said. “I’ve been doing more social media outreach for both races and it’s been helping the numbers.”
These two races are the source of a major portion of the Literacy Volunteers’ annual budget. According to Susan May, executive director of the nonprofit, the half marathon alone accounts for around a quarter of their total funding.
“It’s a big deal and we need these fundraisers to continue to serve the people of Marion County and help promote literacy,” May said. “We use some of our funding to participate in a lot of events downtown and hopefully those will be coming back this summer. Many of the things we usually participate in have been canceled because of COVID the last few years.”
The Run to Read event is totally outdoors and safe within the bounds of COVID-19 precautions. Last year, organizers had to cap the number of entrants for safety’s sake. This year, Sutyak hopes to ease up the restrictions even further.
“In general, being an outdoor event, there was never really any concern,” Sutyak said. “I’m a runner and I participated in a lot of races even during COVID. None of them are spreaders and all runners want to stay healthy, so they’re really good about staying safe across the board.”
The main precautions that are in place impact the food provided after the race. In previous years, the race’s customary chili and other food was served buffet-style, and the runners would be served and sit together indoors at tables.
Similar to last year, Saturday’s post-race meal will be served prepackaged to-go style. Fitting the 200-some runners into a dining room while COVID looms was not something the organizers felt comfortable with, so the runners are free to eat outside or in their cars.
Literacy Volunteers offers free tutoring for students and adults who need it. With the amount of learning loss that COVID has caused in the schools, sometimes after school tutoring isn’t enough.
“A lot of the time in schools, the tutoring is in a group setting. I consider us an extension of that program, that’s how I look at it,” May said. “If your child or students need more than what they can get in that classroom-style tutoring, then we’re the place to come, and it’s free — free to everyone.”
Pre-registration is still available for Saturday’s race. Information about the race route, parking, cost and location all can be found online at www.runtoread.org.
The Literacy Volunteers are also always taking donations. For more information about their services or to donate, visit their website at www.learntoreadmarion.net.
