FAIRMONT — Books, old and new, brought guests to the Marion County libraries on Saturday.
The Marion County Public Library invited local author S. J. Raybourne to host a meet-and-greet and book signing to show off her new book, “Chipper the Log Dog” in the front lobby.
Raybourne grew up in Wyoming County, West Virginia and she loves to write children’s books. As of now, she has two published books, “The Field of Dandelions,” and “Chipper the Log Dog.”
“In West Virginia, the two biggest industries have always been coal mining and logging,” Raybourne said. “As technology comes along a lot of these labor jobs are getting left behind.”
Raybourne said she got the inspiration for the book from a stray dog that show up at her husband’s jobsite. Raybourne and her husband — who owns a logging company — would go to the site, even on the weekends, to feed the dog and take care of it.
“[My husband] would come home everyday and tell me stories about the dog,” Raybourne said. “We were coming out of the hollow one day and I started writing a story in my head and when I got home I finished it.”
And that’s where Chipper the Log Dog landed on the printed page.
Her hope with the book was to introduce kids to the logging industry and show that it’s not the irreverent pillaging it’s depicted as so often in media.
“If you introduce kids to being outdoors and what it’s like being outside and working on the equipment, maybe it’ll revitalize [the industry],” Raybourne said. “Sometimes logging get’s frowned upon and I think that people don’t understand how far we’ve come, how regulated it is and how much pride [loggers] take in taking care of the forest.”
Raybourne’s books are all available for purchase on Amazon by searching S. J. Raybourne.
While Raybourne was upstairs signing and selling her books, downstairs the Friends of the Marion County Public Library were selling used books.
The book sales date years back. Friends Presidents Juanita Edge said the sales were around before she started volunteering 17 years ago. However, COVID-19 restrictions really stifled their ability to hold the usual sales.
“[Customers] have been slow-coming during the COVID,” Edge said. “Before COVID, we had crowds. It would be wall-to-wall people down here.”
What’s hardest to beat is their price. Paperbacks are 25 cents, hardcovers are a dollar, it’s three dollars for a plastic grocery bag full of books and five dollars for a canvas bag full.
“As many books as you can get in these bags for three dollars,” Edge said.
Marion County’s other libraries in Mannington and Fairview held similar book sales today as well. But business seemed slow, despite lifted restrictions.
“Now that the word’s out that we’re open more and masks aren’t required I expect we’ll see more customers,” Edge said.
The book cave has many regulars. Folks who come and buy books, read them, then donate them back to be sold again. On Saturday, Sandra Rosenberger, a retired teacher, brought an unused workbook to donate and went on to shop for herself.
“I get books that are just like new here and that’s why I come,” Rosenberger said. “I find unusual books, I don’t always find what I came looking for but I always find something that I like.”
The Used Book Cave is opened every Saturday and Tuesday from 10 a.m. till 2 p.m. For a list of upcoming library events, visit mcpls.org/summer.
