FAIRMONT — Leslie Eagle has been riding motorcycles for the last five years and she adopted all of her pets from animal rescue shelters.
“We have two dogs and one cat and they’re all rescues,” Eagle said. “We need to support the animals, they need us more than anybody realizes.”
Eagle and her husband often frequent charity biker events, but the during the last three years, one event has become special to them — We Ride for Tail.
In 2019, the Marion County Humane Society experienced major damage when its roof caved in and a waterline burst adding to the disarray. Area bikers came together to raise money to help fund the repairs the facility. The event was organized by Rae Ann Carter, a local biker and friend of the animal shelter.
“They needed money, and this was one way I knew how to do it,” Carter said. “I have a lot of friends who ride bikes and poker runs [are] a great way to raise money.”
Saturday, bikers filled the parking lot of Brickside on the Green at the Fairmont Field Club where they paid a $20 entry fee to take part in the third annual event. Riders could also pay for raffle tickets or event T-shirts and all proceeds benefited the humane society.
Saturday’s ride was what’s called a poker run. The bikers start at a location, then ride on a pre-determined route, stop at several bars along the way, and at each bar, a rider gets a playing card. At the end of the route, the biker with the best poker hand wins a cash prize.
This year had less of a turn out than previous years, likely due to rising COVID-19 numbers, but Carter is thankful for those who came out to support the shelter.
“COVID has really hurt our turn out,” Carter said. “But hey, I’ll take as many that show up.”
Despite some hesitancy, there were 45 bikes ready to roll out of the parking lot, heading for Prunty’s Pub in Monongah.
“Us [bikers], this is what we love to do,” Carter said. “It doesn’t matter what organization you’re apart of, helping others is what we’re here for. Just because we ride bikes doesn’t make us bad people.”
From there, the convoy is set to head through Mannington, Blacksville, all the way to Grafton then end up back at Brickside in Fairmont where there was live music and food.
A new facility
The Marion County Humane Society has been planning to build a new facility long before their current facility ran into the issues in 2019. The building they work out was built in the 1970s and leaves much to be desired as far as modern animal care is concerned.
Over the last few years, the society and its board have considered different avenues for the completion of a new facility. Originally, the new facility was planned to be built at a different location.
After several failed attempts to find a suitable property, they decided to build on their existing property, a 13-acre site off Route 19 on the way to Monongah. Recently, they spent over $5,000 to develop a plan to build a new 12,000-square-foot facility on the same plot as their existing building.
“We keep throwing money and throwing money into this [old] building,” said Jonna Spatafore, director of the humane society. “But nowadays we’re just way past how they did things in the 70s.”
The new facility would include additional and more spacious areas for animals, reception areas, birthing areas and updated medical care areas. With the current plans, the new facility is estimated to cost $1.5 million to build.
In the near future, the society will be looking to local organizations and governments for help with the funding.
“We have only so much money and we need more,” Spatafore said. “We serve the community and when we need something, the community is behind us. It’s very heartwarming knowing the community values what we do.”
The Marion County Humane Society is always looking for donations of any amount. To find out more about what it does and how to donate, visit www.mchswv.com.
