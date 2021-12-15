FAIRMONT — When others are hurting, West Virginian’s come to their aid.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” said George Abel. “There’s a little bit of Santa Clause in all of us and West Virginian’s are well known for helping other people.”
Abel and his company, W.S. Thomas Transfer LLC, are partnering with Fritz Rugratz Daycare mounting a relief effort for West Virginia’s neighbor to the south with the help of the Marion County community.
Last Friday, historic wind storms and tornadoes tore through parts of Kentucky. The town of Mayfield was one of the areas hit hardest, where a candle factory was completely leveled, killing eight. The death toll in the Bluegrass State is at least 74 as of Tuesday, with many still missing.
Abel is hoping to ease the Mayfield community’s heartache with a truck filled with relief items.
“We’re looking for non-perishable food items, tote boxes, bedding, mattresses, really anything you could use to start back up. I mean they’ve lost everything,” Abel said. “Churches, individuals, anybody who wants to donate to them, we’ll put it on this truck and take it down to them.”
W.S. Thomas is donating the truck trailers and a driver to move the items south. All the community has to do is fill the truck.
Helping with the collection effort on the other side of Fairmont is Barb Cutlip from Fritz Rugratz Daycare in White Hall, where she will also be taking donations to fill the truck.
“Back when [West Virginia] had flooding five years ago, I know Kentucky was one of the states that sent us help when we desperately needed it,” Cutlip said. “A lot of those kids down there aren’t going to get to have a Christmas and that breaks my heart. I still can’t watch the footage, I’d just sit and cry, it’s devastating.”
Abel had a similar reaction when he heard the news of the devastation. He hopes the donations make getting back to normal just a little bit easier for the families affected.
“I was just devastated and brokenhearted. It’s just an unfortunate thing, especially this time of year,” Abel said. “These folks are going to start to clean things up and get things back to normal and start their lives again. Anything we can do to help out and move their lives forward we should do.”
Several of those helping with the collection are reminded of the flooding several years ago West Virginia experienced, Abel is reminded of the flood of 1985 when much of the Cheat River flooded its banks.
Del. Guy Ward, R-50, is helping out the best he can as well by publicizing the collection effort. The recent natural disasters remind him of the stories he heard of a more local tornado when he was young.
“They called it the Shinnston Tornado, it ripped through Shinnston and toward Taylor County,” Ward said. “This has really brought those memories back. Even when I was in my teens people still were talking about that tornado.”
Ward is encouraging all who are able to donate to the collection effort and send help to those in need.
“People in Marion County... they love to give,” Ward said. “This really tells you how big a heart the people in this county have.”
Drop offs will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, and Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Locations for drop offs are at Fritz Rugratz at 42 Mountain Park Dr., White Hall, and W.S. Thomas at 1854 Morgantown Ave., Fairmont.
Abel is no stranger to helping others. Last month, he rallied other companies to join with him to collect coats for the Salvation Army’s annual Angel tree program for kids in need.
Along with the coats, Abel presented Salvation Army with a check for $2,000. He enlisted help from ND Paper and Gabriel Brothers.
For more information call Barb Cutlip at 304-964-5323 or W.S. Thomas at 877-824-3477.
