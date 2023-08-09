FAIRMONT — With a new school year quickly approaching, local colleges and universities are readying themselves for a slate of new students from different backgrounds and fields of study.
On campuses across North Central West Virginia, the welcome process begins with orientation, and leaders at many schools are preparing for programming that will help incoming students get to know their new institutions.
At Pierpont Community & Technical College, the orientation process begins largely online, from viewing course information to learning about student support services available.
But some of the more hands-on steps unfamiliar to new students, such as registering for classes, are conducted with one-on-one guidance during orientation, according to Student Involvement Coordinator Raven Thomas, who oversees the process.
Upon arrival, students can also receive tours of campus and meet with their new instructors and advisors, she said.
Pierpont also features social programming that aims to unite the school community, such as its annual fall kickoff celebration, which features free food and family-oriented activities.
“We’re a community college,” which means making students feel like they are part of a “family” that is “involved with the outside community” too, Thomas said.
The event also offers Pierpont the opportunity to support local restaurants and businesses, she added — this year including Mountain Man Axe Throwing.
At West Virginia University, the orientation process also blends online and in-person programming, said Rachel Daw, senior program coordinator for new student orientation.
WVU orientation comes in three steps: online informational modules, one-on-one virtual advising, and in-person events. The orientation process at WVU has changed greatly since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, incorporating more remote-accessible components.
“Back in 2019, everything was in person — there was no virtual component at all,” Daw said.
Since adapting to a remote orientation in 2020, WVU has been exploring ways to integrate both remote and in-person programming, and is continuing to examine the student experience to determine the best way to host orientation in years to come, she said.
“If there’s anything new on our radar for this upcoming cycle, it’s just going to be looking at that and seeing if we are looking toward getting rid of those virtual components completely, or if we still think that they’re helpful,” Daw said.
At Fairmont State University, orientation occurs in various in-person sessions throughout the month of August. Students select and attend one of these sessions, which aims to add flexibility to the orientation process for new Falcons, said Justin Rader, assistant director of student life.
At Fairmont State, the orientation process began earlier this month. The university has now completed five of its seven orientation sessions offered this fall.
At each session, students participate in a variety of breakout programming that introduces them to career services, financial aid, academics and more on campus. They also meet with their respective colleges, and register for fall classes, Rader said.
Students leave campus after the sessions with a course load ready and a new student ID, marking them as an official Falcon, Rader said.
Each school official emphasized the importance of orientation in helping students feel connected to their new communities, and their desire for a supportive and meaningful session this year.
At Pierpont, orientation programming is offered with the hope “that students would have the feeling that they belong here,” Thomas said. “They can be successful, and this is a community that they can be a part of.”
Rader said that Fairmont State hopes the orientation process allows students to “leave feeling more comfortable about their college journey than they did when they came in.”
“We know that the transition from high school to college, or even from home to college can be difficult,” Rader said. “Anything we can do to ease that transition, that is our goal.”
For WVU, orientation plays a key role in student retention, Daw said. The process introduces Mountaineers to their home for the next four years, and provides them resources they can turn to for their entire college experience.
“If they get here and we can help them see all their resources,” then “we’re doing our best to get them acclimated to our campus,” she said.
