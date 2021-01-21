FAIRMONT — Wednesday marked the start of Joe Biden’s presidency as he and Vice President Kamala Harris took the oath of office while the world looked on.

After Biden declared that “democracy has prevailed,” local elected officials reacted to the transfer of power to the new administration.

West Virginia Del. Joey Garcia, D-50, said he thinks Inauguration Day is always a beautiful day because it’s about the peaceful transition of power and the strength of democracy.

“I hope President Biden is successful during his presidency, if he is, our nation will succeed,” said Garcia.

After watching Biden’s speech on Wednesday and watching what has happened in America recently, Garcia said what unites us is more important than what divides us especially as we face the ongoing coronavirus.

“Especially as all our leaders work together to make this country a better place,” he said.

Garcia said he hopes there will be an opportunity for President Biden to work across the aisle with Democrats and Republicans and believes that that is the American people’s mandate.

“I think that if he does that we can achieve on a federal level much more than if he puts partisanship in front of what’s best for the country,” said Garcia.

Retired state senator Roman Prezioso said it’s always exciting when any president gets sworn in. He thinks it’s great that 46 people have been able to serve this country as the president.

“It shows that our country is a true democracy and that we have faith in people and faith in our electoral system to elect people to office,” he said.

He said a true democracy can be seen in what a new president brings to office. He said any time there is a new administration, no matter the level of government, people come in with new and different ideas and aspirations.

“They have a lot of energy that they want to initiate programs. It’s an exciting time. I think President Biden now has a tremendous task of trying to bring this country together. We’re so divided it’s probably his number one besides the virus,” he said.

Prezioso said he was in politics for 30 years and served under several governors. He said every time a new governor came into office there was a renewed excitement and energy.

“It’s time to move the country forward and I’m excited for President Biden and wish him all the best,” said Prezioso.

State Senator Mike Caputo, D-13, also shares excitement for the Biden administration. He hopes that people will begin to heal and the nation will be able to unite once again.

“The insurgence on the Capitol January 6th was the saddest thing that I have ever witnessed quite frankly and it was provoked and incited by many people in power,” he said.

Caputo said that the country needs to move on from that. As a nation he hopes that President Biden and Vice President Harris will start the healing process.

“I liked his remarks today where he said he’s the president for all people and that’s the way it should be,” he said.

Caputo said he thinks there’s too much partisan bickering in this country and hopefully with Biden’s experience as a longtime senator he can use that to help bring people together. At the end of the day, the peaceful transfer of power proved democracy prevailed.

“I wish [the transition] would have been more diplomatic and congenial quite frankly, but it wasn’t, and we need to move on,” said Caputo.