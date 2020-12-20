FAIRMONT — Linda Chefren was unsure of when she would get to hold her elderly mother’s hand again when the senior living facility she was living in closed to the public March 13.
While Chefren trusted the staff of the Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation Center to keep her mother and the rest of the residents safe, she feared any potential risks that could have arisen during that the onset of uncertainty.
“I read stories about families whose members are dying and they can’t be there and that is a nightmare for me,” Chefren said. “My mother is 92 years old, and that is my worst nightmare, that something would happen to her and we could not be there for her.”
Now, more than nine months since the lockdown of Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation, Chefren is hopeful because her mom is one of the region’s long-term care facility residents who received the first part of the COVID-19 vaccination Thursday at the center.
Chefren said she had no reservations about having her mom get the vaccine, because after doing research on the process through which it was developed, the alternative of not protecting her from the disease was worse to her.
“The vaccine is here, I trust it,” Chefren said. “From what I have read, scientists have been working on coronavirus for a very long time, so I am not concerned that this one came quickly. I am grateful, because it is the beginning of the end and I get to see her — that is monumental to me.”
Thirty-three new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Marion County in Saturday’s COVID-19 update from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources including the death of another Marion County resident. DHHR said the 77-year-old man was one of 11 new COVID-19 deaths in the Mountain State.
Jen Pagliaro, administrator of Fairmont Health and Rehabilitation Center, said the center administered 216 vaccinations Thursday. She ordered them through Pfizer and, as a senior care facility, the center’s residents and staff were given priority to be vaccinated against the virus.
“The West Virginia Healthcare Association has been working with long-term care facilities,” Pagliaro said. “We had started a conversation with staff and residents and families weeks before. We already knew who wanted the vaccine and who didn’t and had already gotten the consents and we got the fact sheets that we handed out.”
After being the center’s first employee to get the vaccination herself, Pagliaro said 90 percent of the center’s residents have received round one of the vaccine. She sees this number as a good percentage, especially considering that it is one of the first organizations to get the vaccine in West Virginia.
“We have 106 total in-house, and we had 87 take the vaccine, and I have five more that are going to get it,” Pagliaro said. “I have 107 staff, and I had 97 get it.”
Pagliaro also said everyone was able to receive the vaccine for free, due to assistance from the West Virginia Healthcare Association.
Pagliaro said no residents have experienced any negative symptoms of the vaccine, aside from the usual soreness. Because the vaccine is intramuscular in nature, it has the potential to make patients’ muscles feel as if they’ve been punched due to the syringe prick.
“We have not had anyone have any signs of symptoms of any type of reaction,” Pagliaro said. “We have a couple sore arms because that’s what happens when you get any vaccine, so it was great.”
The people who consented to receive the vaccine signed up through the electronic system called Vaccine Administration Management System that was developed by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Residents can go online and answer vaccine eligibility screening questions, make vaccination appointments, get a reminder about returning for a second dose if required, and receive a vaccination certificate.
“It has our names, address, date of birth, that sort of thing, so that they can add in the lot number, what arm we got it in, all that,” Pagliaro said. “That all goes in the database so that any physician can pull it up and see if somebody has had the vaccination or not.”
Like Chefren, Pagliaro said she understands people have concerns about receiving the vaccine, as its creation had been expedited to roll out around the country. However, she said she, too, trusts the vaccine, and Fairmont Health and Rehab wants to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
“I think they got it for the better of the community,” Pagliaro said. “I saw people doing it even that had reservations. They were doing it because they wanted to help the community to combat this, and that was, to me, the greatest thing that happened.”
When Chefren authorized her mother to receive the vaccine, she said she could breath a small sigh of relief, knowing she may soon get to see her and hold her hand soon once again.
“It is monumental, it is tear-worthy,” Chefren said. “It has been since March that I have been able to hold her hand or comb her hair or have any kind of personal interaction with her, and it is heartbreaking to see what the isolation has done to her after all this time.”
Pagliaro said the center administered a few vaccines to people who were neither staff nor residents of Fairmont Health and Rehab because she believes it will help stop the spread in the outside community.
While Pagliaro encourages everyone who can get the vaccine to take the shot, she said people can decide for themselves whether or not they actually get it.
“I just want to encourage people to get it,” Pagliaro said. “I also want people to know that it is absolutely their choice.”
For now, Chefren looks forward to getting to comb her mom’s hair and paint her nails, which were always activities the two enjoyed during her visits.
“I think I just really want to be able to look into her eyes and see if I can get her to recognize me,” Chefren said. “I can’t do that through the bubble and I can’t do that through the door, so just to hold her hand and look her in the eyes will be the first thing.”
