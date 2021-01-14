FAIRMONT — The Marion County Commission welcomed Linda Longstreth to the table at its regular meeting Wednesday.
Longstreth was elected to the county commission in November after serving 16 years in the West Virginia House of Delegates.
Longstreth thanked her colleagues Randy Elliot and Ernie Vangilder for welcoming her aboard. She thanked Marion County voters for giving her the opportunity to further serve her community.
A large part of Wednesday’s meeting surrounded Marion County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Lloyd White, administrator of the Marion County Health Department, updated commissioners about vaccine efforts.
White said Longstreth has always been a staunch supporter of local public health. He said two years ago Longstreth was solely responsible for restoring 12.5% of the health department’s budget.
“We have worked extremely well [together] and I’m excited about the ability to work with her moving forward to accomplish our goals and making sure we do best by the citizens that we have the honor and privilege to serve,” said White.
Since the beginning of testing, the health department has administered 8,950 COVID-19 tests. He said unfortunately the county has been in the red for several weeks and he doesn’t see that changing anytime soon.
In addition to testing, the vaccine program has proven to be challenging, said White. He confirmed that he found out Wednesday morning how many vaccines the health department would receive and who it would administered to.
“It makes planning absolutely challenging and it puts us in a position that I don’t like to be in,” he said.
White said the health department has been inundated with calls daily asking about vaccines. In the passed two weeks the health department has administered the vaccine to the 80-plus age group. To date, 435 primary doses have been given along with 40 booster doses.
White said he has worked with the county’s homeland security and emergency management agency to establish a satellite location for the health department at Middletown Commons possibly by Monday.
“The goal is to put four phone lines in to give us some relief and make sure we send all of the calls to that location for hopefully good answers,” said White.
The location will also serve as a testing and vaccination center. White said testing has been taking place outdoors since the beginning of the pandemic and he cannot subject his staff to the element any longer.
Working with White was nurse Meagan Payne who gave a presentation to commissioners about the new interface for residents to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccination. In conjunction with Global Science & Technology Inc. and Cannon Wadsworth, the interface was created to make signing up for the vaccine easier. Resident’s can visit the Marion County Health Department Facebook page and click the “sign up” button. Then, they can enter their information into a database.
“Once they have done that, on the administrative side of this platform we can see how many people are ready,” she said.
The state has mandated that the health department use Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Vaccine Administration Management System where all of this information will be entered.
“Having everyone’s registration information put into an Excel sheet that can be exported and just simply imputed into this is phenomenal,” said Payne.
An automated call system had also been created in which people can confirm their vaccine appointment times.
Individual phone numbers for the call center based in Marion County will be available at a later date. The state helpline can still be reached at 1-833-734-0965.
Longstreth suggested that the health department work with Fairmont State nursing students to work on this larger effort. White said Fairmont State was not working with the health department but six West Virginia University student nurses would be coming aboard to help out.
“We’re just asking for the public’s patience. Eventually, I think it will be available to them and unfortunately it’s not going to be as available as I would like to see,” said White.
White also said he is happy that the new vaccine interface had been developed in Marion County and for the health department.
“If folks can just register for the vaccine just knowing that I have no idea when or even potentially if it’s available, if they can just register and get it into a database I think that will get them some hope for the future,” he said.
