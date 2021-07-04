FAIRMONT — An entire professional life devoted to schooling is one thing, but 46 years devoted to one county is truly exceptional.
Randy Farley was born and raised in Mannington, and went to school for all 12 grades in Mannington. His family was well known in the school system, or at least by Mrs. Regillo, Farley’s first-grade teacher. This same teacher at the same elementary school in Mannington taught all six of Farley’s siblings. As the youngest, Farley was the last to pass through Regillo’s classroom.
“Our whole family had the same first-grade teacher,” Farley said. “That’s something special.”
Seeing that kind of commitment to education early in his life had an impact on Farley’s perception of teaching. It wasn’t long into his time in school before he knew a career in education was right for him.
“There were teachers in my schooling that inspired [me] a little bit to build that love for learning,” Farley said. “You get involved in different activities in a school and it leaves a mark.”
Maxine Pruitt was the librarian in Mannington Elementary’s library. She was always having the students help her clean up the place and put away books. Pruitt left a lasting impression on Farley, who helped her in the library through the rest of his time at the elementary school.
Once Farley moved on to high school, his interest in education and passion for the media specialty continued, as he worked in the public library in Mannington when it first opened. He landed the spot through a neighbor who was a librarian.
One of the clerks in the new Mannington Library was a woman named Margie Fluharty. She was married to Russell Fluharty, also known as “The Dulcimer Man” of West Virginia. Farley recalled fondly his time spent with the Fluhartys, mentioning that he would often travel with them to perform at various church camps and other functions with the Dulcimer Man. Farley’s piano playing would accompany Fluharty’s plucks and strums.
“Russell and Margie were an influence for me to be in the libraries,” Farley said. “So I continued working in the Mannington Library and the high school library as well. Even got a scholarship for library.”
‘An interesting start’
For Farley, the choice of college was obvious. He stuck to his home county and attended what was then Fairmont State College for elementary education. This was the 1970s, and a new wave of education came sweeping through the schools. Special education was just beginning to take hold and Farley was training for a specialization at the peak of schools rushing to fill these new positions.
The year 1975 began the first round of programming connected with the Individuals with Disabilities Education Act. Farley was in his final years of college, getting certifications in special education, library science and multi-subjects K-8.
“[The schools] were sort of scrambling, looking for people to help provide these services for children in special education,” Farley said.
Farley got involved with the Disability Action Center, which allowed him to aid in special education classrooms while still finishing his degree. Despite his involvement in the early days of special education, he never officially taught in a special education classroom.
“It was an interesting start in education,” Farley said. “This was all while I was still going to college. I went to my college classes Monday, Wednesday, Friday, then Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday I worked for [the Disability Action Center]”
This multitasking allowed Farley to say he’s worked 46 years in education, even though he was still earning his degree at the time. But after the busy period of work mixed with school, Farley finished his degree and found a job as the media teacher-librarian at East Park Elementary.
‘Positive experiences’
From East Park, Farley went to Farmington, then Barrackville, then Farley landed his first principal job at Rivesville in 1989 and remained until 1998, when he became principal at Watson Elementary.
Education, especially elementary education, usually doesn’t have many men in the field, but Farley always knew that working in the elementary schools was where he’d find himself.
“One of the greatest things you can do is help somebody learn and give them that gift of education,” Farley said. “I had amazing elementary teachers, I really did.”
In 2009, Farley ended up in the central office and was working in curriculum and instruction for the Marion County Board of Education. Finally, in 2019, he took the position of Superintendent after the retirement of Gary Price.
Born and raised in Marion County, leaving home wasn’t something Farley ever really considered.
“I’ve always had great, positive experiences here,” Farley said. “Marion County is sort of a special place. At one time there was over 100 schools in Marion County. There was a school up every hollow, every road, in every tiny neighborhood.”
‘For the students’
All throughout Farley’s career, one thing has remained consistent — his persistence in putting students first.
“I have always tried to make sure before everything I do I ask, ‘How is this going to impact the student?’” Farley said. “Everything we do is for the students.”
Now, as Farley closes this chapter in his life and retires from the school system, he looks forward to spending time with family and enjoying some much-earned rest and relaxation.
“I’m taking some time out to just enjoy life and visit our children more,” Farley said. “We’ll see what the future brings, I don’t know. The day I announced my retirement I got some calls asking if I wanted another job and I said, ‘No thank you.’”
Farley’s contract ended on June 30 and his replacement, Donna Hage, was officially sworn into the superintendent position July 1.
As he steps away from the seat of superintendent, Farley looks back on his time spent in Marion County and the lives he’s impacted – and offered some parting advice.
“Regardless of what life brings you, look for the silver lining somewhere,” Farley said. “Always try to make it as positive as you can. We make our own choices and we have to live by those choices. I think if people reflect a little, they will find that self-reflection is very good.”
