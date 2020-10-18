4 generations
SUBMITTED PHOTO

FAIRMONT — It was love at first sight last weekend for 78-year-old Robert “Bob” Plutro, of Fairmont, because it was the first time he got to meet his very first great-grandchild. Louella Grace Plutro, at the tender age of 16 months, also stole the heart of her grandfather, Michael Plutro, 53, of Carsonville, Virginia, last weekend. The Plutro family posed for the photo amid the celebration of Bob’s birthday and, as a surprise, every family member had matching shirts adorned with a “Bobism” — favorite Bob quotes — written on them. Pictured from left are, Louella Grace’s dad Joe Plutro, 29, of Raleigh, North Carolina, Joe’s grandfather Bob Plutro who is holding Louella Grace, and Joe’s father Michael Plutro.

