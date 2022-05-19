FAIRMONT — After years of selling on the internet and in other retailers, Loving WV has its first storefront.
Loving WV, which creates “stuff that’s hyper-focused on West Virginia,” recently purchased the original circa 1904 Fairmont Times building, at 219 Monroe St. in Downtown Fairmont. Co-founder and co-owner Evan Chapman said they wanted to move their business out of their basement, but also plan to expand to other offerings.
Chapman said he and his business partner and wife, Evan Nicole Chapman, are planning to offer live screen printing, in-store only exclusive merchandise along with their usual goods and potentially other local artisans’ work, wine and cheese and visual displays of the history of the building.
“Whenever we first started, there weren’t a lot of options out there. They were either cookie cutter designs where they just slapped somebody else’s state on it or it was WVU based... We just wanted to create designs and products to kind of tell stories about the history of West Virginia and the things that have happened and Appalachia as a whole,” Evan Chapman said.
The company, which makes anything from Hellbender Salamander stickers to hats featuring any West Virginia state park imaginable to pepperoni roll T-shirts and loads of other West Virginia-based merchandise, has products sold in nearly 100 stores and state parks, including Tamarack, across West Virginia.
The company started around seven years ago, after the Chapmans moved to Washington D.C. for her job post-graduation. They operated in Maryland for around five years, but have moved back to Morgantown.
“It started as kind of a missing home project. So, we started out with it with a couple designs, I posted them on Facebook. We started with 50 or so shirts... We threw some ideas out there, and it has kind of grown from there,” Chapman said.
The couple bought the building from Main Street Fairmont for “a reasonable price,” according to Main Street Executive Director Dan Swiger. He said they purchased the building in hopes of revitalizing Monroe Street.
“One of our specifications for the building was, we wanted to find a business that was ready to come to downtown and that was interested, not just for redevelopment, but would actually bring another business downtown,” Swiger said.
Since the building used to print newspapers, Swiger said he is excited to see it become a print house again.
“We’re extremely excited to have Loving WV relocate their headquarters to downtown Fairmont. The amount of work that they’ve already put into that building is astounding. I believe that they will be a great addition to the community and it’s only the first step to revitalizing Monroe Street,” Swiger said.
Chapman said there is a lot of work to do before the store is ready to open, but it is set to open sometime in 2023. Throughout 2022, if everything gets sorted, they plan to host a few pop up shops and participate in small business Saturday and other events throughout the year.
Chapman went to Fairmont State and lived in Fairmont for 10 years, so picking Fairmont as a location seemed ideal. Especially as Fairmont seems to grow, he added.
“You know, whenever I went to school there, there weren’t very many businesses downtown. Now it seems like there’s a lot of stuff going on down there and we kind of want to be a part of that,” Chapman said.
President of the Marion County Chamber of Commerce Tina Shaw is excited to have them in Marion County.
“It’s wonderful news that this business sees such an opportunity in downtown Fairmont. I think that all of us that live here and work here, we know these opportunities exist, but when somebody from out of town comes in and sees the potential, it’s extremely exciting for all of us. I think they are going to do wonderful in downtown Fairmont.
“I think not only the businesses, but I think our whole community will support them. We’re very much looking forward to having them in Marion County,” Shaw added.
Swiger is equally as excited.
“They’re young, they’re entrepreneurial, they’re hard working — they’re just the kind of people we need in downtown to give the downtown area a new energy and to show other entrepreneurs what could happen in downtown,” Swiger said.
Chapman said he is most looking forward to being able to interact with customers more. He said that while they can connect over social media, a lot of interactions with customers are still just online.
“I think I’m most excited to build out this space to be something that highlights not only our designs and our products, but also to build an experience for the customers coming in,” Chapman said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.