FAIRMONT — Construction at Loving WV’s downtown storefront continues as they prepare to setup a holiday pop-up shop.
Loving WV, a locally owned small business, purchased their first storefront last spring. They create unique designs centered around West Virginia for T-shirts, hats, stickers, magnets and anything in between. Their items are sold online and in retailers around the area. And since purchasing the building in downtown Fairmont, they have been working diligently to get it ready to open for the holiday season.
Most recently, they have added a hand-painted sign to the top of the building, replaced windows and floors on the first and second floors, added electricity to the second and third floors, patched holes in the floor on the first floor and cleared out approximately five, 40-yard dumpsters of trash from the building, with help from the Main Street Fairmont Façade Grant.
Co-founder and co-owner Evan Chapman said they still have a lot of work to do, but are happy with what they’ve accomplished so far.
“So it’s a big long list of stuff that’s happened, but you know, it’s kind of a drop in the bucket to the work that’s left. It’s kind of been all hands on deck, you know, pulling favors from friends and family. I don’t know where we’d be if we didn’t have their help with everything,” Chapman said.
The facade grants were distributed in September, according to Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Dan Swiger. The grants are funded through Marion County Commission and they match whatever amount area businesses put in toward their project — up to a point.
“For each dollar that we grant, the owner, or the business has to invest $1 and we’ll match that. So we invested a total of $30,000 in six façade grants in downtown Fairmont, which means that over the next 12 months, there’ll be $60,000 of improvements to facades of businesses downtown,” Swiger said.
Loving WV will kick off the holiday season in their building on Nov. 26, Small Business Saturday, where they will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The company will be one of 16 small businesses in downtown Fairmont participating in Main Street Fairmont’s Hometown Partner Program. The participating stores will be offering a 10 percent discount if you show a receipt from another participating store.
Swiger said Chapman actually came up with the idea and they decided to get other stores involved.
“If you shop at one of (the participating) stores, and use your receipt at any of the other locations, you’ll get 10% off your purchase. So, it’s kind of a way for the whole community to kind of get together and celebrate small businesses together,” Chapman said.
Swiger said they will also extend the Hometown Partner Program for the Feast of the Seven Fishes, which will be larger than ever this year. It runs Dec. 8-10.
“We’re so happy that Evan thought of it. We were very happy then to activate his idea and try to make it a little larger,” Swiger said.
After Small Business Saturday, they will host a pop-up shop every Saturday until Dec. 17. Loving WV will also be open on Dec. 9 and 10 for the Feast of the Seven Fishes.
Chapman said he’s excited to share their work with the community, but hopefully bring new customers to other businesses in downtown Fairmont, as well.
“We just want to open up the doors and allow people to come in and see what’s happening. ... It’s not going to be perfect; it’s not going to be what we want it to be for our grand opening, but it’s an opportunity for us to kind of take a pause at doing construction and just let people in and show them some of the cool stuff that we have to offer. And hopefully bring some extra people into downtown to shop with the other stores that maybe wouldn’t have otherwise came down,” Chapman said.
Chapman said they will continue doing construction after the pop-up shops are finished for the season and hope to finish construction on the roof by the end of the year. Air conditioning and heating still needs to be added to the building, as well as other upgrades.
Chapman said he plans to invest the money from the pop-up shops back into the building to be ready to open by mid to late 2023. They will be adding screen printing machines to the bottom floor, so customers can watch live screen printing at the store.
“The City of Fairmont and downtown, in general, has greeted us with open arms and they’ve been super helpful to work with, you know, whatever we run across. ... So, the City of Fairmont and Main Street Fairmont has been a huge help and asset to us to just get all this up and running,” Chapman said.
For more information on Loving WV, visit their website or Facebook page. Their storefront is located at 219 Monroe St. in downtown Fairmont.
