KATY — Christmas week 28 years ago, hundreds of luminaries lit the road throughout the whole neighborhood of Husky Drive, in a decorative holiday display.
Kathy Daniel had been a resident of the street who helped set the luminaries up back then, and she still lives in the neighborhood today.
"We did it like 30 years ago maybe 4 years in a row," said resident Kathy Daniel, who helped set up the luminaries then. "It was myself and there are just a few of us that are still here from then."
This year has been difficult for the residents of Husky Drive, with the coronavirus pandemic restricting the opportunities for group gatherings among the tight-knit neighborhood. Seeing that many people could use a light this year, Mary Jo Elliott came up with the idea to bring the luminaries back to their neighborhood.
"Being through quarantine all this time, throughout the spring and the summer we're walking, we are seeing each other," Elliott said. "When November rolled around, we have a group chat, and I sent it out and said it would be really nice and something to look forward to and brighten the holiday spirit."
On Saturday and on Sunday, residents of Husky Drive old and young placed hundreds of milk jugs along the road to the cul-de-sac of the neighborhood, and lit candles in each jug to illuminate the road in a celebration of the Christmas season.
Daniel said in Christianity, luminaries are a tradition created to light the path for Jesus' birth, and they make a great display for passersby to view as well.
"The tradition behind the luminaries is they were done to light the way for Christ," Daniel said. "So we always make sure to light them on Christmas Eve, but we always try to light them the weekend before so people can drive by."
Elliott also said setting up the lights alone was a good activity for the residents of Husky Drive, because everyone could get involved no matter their age.
"It's a wonderful neighborhood," Elliott said. "There were probably 18 of us that filled all the jugs and placed them and took them out and put them around. The more people we have, the lighter the load is."
Daniel said the children and grandchildren of residents of Husky Drive were some of the best helpers in placing and lighting the luminaries, which made it a fun activity to bring kids into.
"It was a great idea, it came together with everybody collecting milk jugs," Daniel said. "Everybody pitched in candles and lighting them."
Elliott said she wanted to bring this tradition back to the neighborhood this year as a way of welcoming in the new year. With 2020 being difficult, she said she hopes the luminaries can "light the fire" for a new beginning.
"This is a new beginning for all of us," Elliott said. "We are looking forward to celebrating great things in 2021 and we are just hoping this will help move us forward."
Daniel said the neighborhood will light up the luminaries one more time, beginning at 5 p.m. Christmas Eve, so more people can drive through the street to get a scenic holiday view.
