MORGANTOWN — M.T. Pockets Theatre is staging a comeback! After a pandemic-driven cessation of operations, the Morgantown community theatre company returns next month with James Goldman’s “The Lion in Winter.”
After performing just one weekend in March of 2020, director Christian Cox brings this classic comedy back to 203 Parsons St. in Morgantown with two returning and five new cast members.
Set in Chinon, France during Christmas of 1183, The Lion in Winter is about the politics, vengeance, greed and ambition that exists between Henry II, Eleanor of Aquitaine, and their three sons, Richard (the Lionheart), Geoffrey, and John. The machinations of this family include parlays and schemes with Philip, King of France, whose sister, Alais, was, at age seven, given to Henry as part of a political deal.
Henry is played by Sean Bonnette, who portrayed Richard in the first go-round of the show. Also returning is Cyndi Ulrich as Eleanor of Aquitaine. New to the cast are Paul Holcomb as Geoffrey, Greg Parker as Richard, Mathew O’Neill as Philip, Ashley Morgan Fink as Alais and Thomas Ian Lyall as John.
There will be three performances of The Lion in Winter —n March 4 and 5 at 7:30 p.m. each night and March 6 at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at www.mtpocketstheatre.com/ get-tickets.html
