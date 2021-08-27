FAIRMONT — Main Street Fairmont announced an aggressive plan to revitalize and redevelop Monroe Street downtown.
At its annual progress meeting, Main Street Fairmont showed off the projects its staff and volunteers have done over the past year, presented honors to those who supported the organization in the past year and then unveiled the biggest project the nonprofit has yet to take on.
Tim Liebrecht, Main Street executive director, said the nonprofit purchased 217 and 219 Monroe Street, two blighted buildings that have caused concern since a devastating fire hit the block in 2016.
“Our mission of creating a more prosperous, active and beautiful downtown would not be complete if we did not start to address some of the blighted buildings that exist in the downtown area,” Liebrecht said. “We know that with the right amount of investment and love and strategy we can do a lot together to make this a better place.”
Over the next year, Main Street will clean up and revitalize the properties, with hopes of saving the original façades of both buildings.
The 217 property, also known as the A.J. Hayes Building, suffered from the massive fire five years ago and the majority of the inside structure was demolished in a year later.
The building was built in 1910 and was home to a bowling alley, a social club and the old Moose Lodge.
Although all of value that remains at the A.J. Hayes building is the iconic façade, the Main Street team is determined to save such an important piece of Fairmont history.
“It’s always great to save as much culture as you can, and Monroe Street has such unique architecture and it has so much culture with that old firehouse and those buildings along that street,” said Dan Swiger, project manager for Main Street Fairmont. “It’s a great corner to start development elsewhere.”
The 219 property was vacated by the landlord after the adjacent fire and is in better condition. Liebrecht hopes to revitalize it into residential spaces.
Built just a few years after the A.J. Hayes building, 219 Monroe St. was said to have been built in just 90 days and was originally used as the printing house for the Fairmont Times newspaper.
Aside from the two buildings, the organization also plans to work on streetscaping and the hope is to turn that stretch of street into, what Liebrecht described as, a miniature park area in the middle of downtown Fairmont.
“This block has seen a lot and has really great potential,” Liebrecht said. “We’d love to see some more living spaces go in there... and we’d love to see it become an area that could be mix-used for residential and shopping.”
At the meeting was Jennifer Brennan, the coordinator of the West Virginia Main Street and OnTrac programs, and she complimented the Main Street Fairmont team on its accomplishments over the last year.
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella, who attended the meeting, said he appreciates everything Main Street has done for the downtown area and trusts in their vision for the city.
“Downtowns are a struggle in every older city. In Fairmont, if you’d have seen the downtown 30 years ago and then looked at it today... it’s so much more vibrant and cleaner,” Mainella said. “That artist’s rendering they showed us... if you have that here it’d be like Summers Street in Charleston. That could be happening right here.”
Within the next year, Main Street will work on the Monroe Street project, but the organization does not have a completion date at this time.
