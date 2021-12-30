FAIRMONT — The consensus is that downtown Fairmont felt a bit more alive this year.
Main Street Fairmont, the local chapter of the national Main Street American organization, has worked year-round to improve the downtown area of the Friendly City.
With monthly hometown markets, community cleanup days, and beautification projects, the team has left a positive mark on downtown.
“We’ve had quite a year. This year for Main Street has been one of the best year’s we’ve ever had as a program,” said Tim Liebrecht, Main Street Fairmont’s executive director. “We’ve grown our staff, we’ve significantly increased our funding this year by about 100 percent, and we’ve been able to engage dozens and dozens of partners to make our programming happen.”
Dan Swiger, project manager for Main Street Fairmont, is one of three people employed by the organization. His position was made possible by the success of this years programming according to Liebrecht. Prior to taking this position, Swiger served on Main Street’s board.
Swiger said that the community cooperation is a major part of what made this year successful.
“I’ve been really surprised over the last 18 months. In Fairmont, all you have to do is make your intentions known and people are there to say yes and help,” Swiger said. “That level of cooperation is a big factor in the success we’ve had. I’m anxious to learn more about more partnerships we can have to better our whole geographic area.”
The organization has looked at potential partnerships with Main Street Rivesville for collaborative events, as well as more local organizations like the Marion County Chamber of Commerce.
A partnership that continues to strengthen is between Main Street and the City of Fairmont. Many of Main Street’s board members are former or current civil servants in the city, including Fairmont’s deputy mayor, Donna Blood, who serves on the board and has acted as a liaison between government and the nonprofit.
Blood said she’s very pleased with the progress Main Street has made with Fairmont’s downtown area.
“We want to be a thriving community ... that’s the name of the game. The heart of every city is its downtown. [Main Street’s] focus has been on getting people to take pride in their city,” Blood said. “We’ve had some great feedback and some great participation.”
This year also brought on challenges. COVID-19 has complicated many events and bad weather caused an anticlimactic end to this year’s Feast of the Seven Fishes. Liebrecht said that he and his team will be taking plenty of lessons from the past 12 months into the new year.
“You can’t make everything happen all at once and being persistent and consistent is very important, that’s something that came through this past year,” Liebrecht said. “The more we keep at this and keep pushing, things will just get better and better.”
The Main Street Fairmont team has big plans for 2022 and will continue their Hometown Market series and well as bring and even bigger Feast of the Seven Fishes celebration next holiday season.
