FAIRMONT — Main Street Fairmont and unveiled the new Feast of the Seven Fishes Mural on Monroe Street Friday.
Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Tim Liebrecht said the mural is a joint effort of Fairmont State University, the City of Fairmont, the Marion County Commission and the Allegheny Image Factory.
“We just have some amazing partners in this and really guys as you look, this is what it looks like when the community comes together and works together,” said Liebrecht.
Joel Dugan, chair of Fairmont State’s Department of Architecture Art & Design, who painted the art on the mural said hopefully when people come downtown and stand in front of the mural, they will feel like they’re in that space and they will start to build memories about family, togetherness and the warmth that comes from a community.
“I wholeheartedly am very thankful to be part of the project,” said Dugan.
He thanks the city, county, and board of Main Street Fairmont and said he hoped the community enjoys the mural.
The author and producer of the Feast of the Seven Fishes film and book, Rivesville native Bob Tinnell of Morgantown, said on behalf of those who worked on the film, and the cast who were particularly excited about the mural, he is grateful and humbled.
“It’s impossible to make movies without a ton of collaborators. It’s impossible to do things in a community without a ton of collaborators,” said Tinnell.
He said from the moment the comic strip, book and movies were created, the support has been overwhelming.
“We’re in your debt. Thank you very much,” said Tinnell.
The mural, aptly named The Feast, pays homage to the long-celebrated Italian-American, Roman Catholic Christmas Eve tradition where families dine on a variety of seafood dishes while they observe an abstinence from meat until Christmas Day.
Fairmont State President Mirta Martin said unveiling the mural could not have come at a better time.
“We’re watching the beautiful region come alive because it’s spring after a very dark and long winter and a very long and dark year that has been the hallmark of this pandemic,” she said.
She said there is renewal in the air, and art has that same power. She said it has the power to inspire and rejuvenate.
“Public art, like this extraordinary mural, has the potential to be even more impactful. Public art not only invigorates our spirits but it also re-energizes the space that it occupies and creates a sense of family,” said Martin.
She said she hopes that the mural is the first of many more projects and partnerships to come before Fairmont State, the city and the county.
“I can envision a time when people will pull off that interstate to say ‘there’s Fairmont and we’re going to come and we’re going to go tour and see the art that’s here,’” said Martin.
Marion County Commissioner Linda Longstreth said the mural is only the start of many things to come to Fairmont and Marion County.
“The only place we can go is continue to go up and I think we’re going to go up. We have a group of people who really are getting excited to do something for Marion County and for Fairmont,” said Longstreth.
She said nothing gets done with one person or one agency, and she was happy to see young people getting involved.
“We need you to get involved if we’re going to do many good things. There’s good things in the works in the future as we go along and I’m very excited to be a part of it,” said Longstreth.
Fairmont Mayor Tom Mainella thanked Tinnell for creating a film that embodied the spirit, culture and traditions of Fairmont and the people who live there. And, he thanked Dugan for the artwork.
“I want to credit Joel Dugan for not only his incredible piece of art but for helping create a sense of community and bringing all of us together through public art. Your service is appreciated and we look forward to the next project,” said Mainella.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.