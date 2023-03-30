FAIRMONT — Within the next week, Main Street Fairmont will officially welcome its first full-time director in some 20 years.
Main Street Fairmont’s current director Dan Swiger said that of the 50 resumes they received, one stood really out — Alexander Petry, who currently serves as assistant planner for the City of Fairmont.
“(We picked) a person who had been involved with Main Street for years, has sat on the board twice, has in-depth knowledge of Fairmont, lives in the downtown area, and has a passion for making Fairmont better. So, it wasn’t a hard decision at all,” Swiger said.
Swiger has been involved with Main Street Fairmont since 2019 having served on the board of directors as as programming director. In February 2022, Swiger himself was elevated to the role of part-time executive director of the nonprofit economic development agency after former director Tim Liebrecht left the part-time position.
One of the many goals Swiger wanted to accomplish during his time as director was to grow the organization to a place where they could support a full-time director.
Main Street Fairmont has not had a full-time director since the early 2000’s. Swiger said he’s pleased to be able to accomplish that goal and others that he set out to do, such as growing the Feast of the Seven Fishes and the Hometown Markets and creating the Facade Grants to benefit downtown Fairmont small businesses.
“Moving forward, I want to continue to let people know that there are good things happening in downtown Fairmont and they can be a part of it if they would like to help,” Swiger said.
Meanwhile, Petry said he’s eager to get to work.
He’s been working with the City of Fairmont for the past five years, which has helped him make connections and learn. Specifically, Petry said he is looking forward to narrowing his focus on the downtown area of Fairmont, as in the past, he covered the entire city.
“I saw this as a as a great opportunity for both myself and the community,” Petry said. “I felt like with this position, I could bring the knowledge that I’ve learned throughout the last five years here at the city, as well as the relationships and connections that I’ve built to this position.
“And I felt like that would make the transition process a lot easier for both myself and the organization. Also, with me being on the board, I really just felt like it was a perfect fit,” Petry said.
Swiger said his last day at main Street fairmont will be April 15. There will be an in-between period where he and Petry will work together to meet with contacts and learn foundational information he will need to thrive as director. Swiger said he will still be volunteer at Main Street after he leaves his position as director.
“I’m not sad about leaving, because I’m not leaving, I’ll be continuing to volunteer to help with things like strategic planning and organizational issues,” Swiger said.
Petry said he’s looking forward to working with board members.
“I’m super excited to work with our board of directors at Main Street Fairmont. The last two executive directors have worked really hard to reshape the board with a great group of individuals who are all committed to making this town a better place,” Petry said.
Petry said his position as the City of Fairmont’s assistant planner is accepting applicants.
