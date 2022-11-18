FAIRMONT — The feast is coming back to Fairmont.
Main Street Fairmont released its schedule of events for this year’s Hometown Holiday Celebration and Feast of the Seven Fishes events coming to downtown Fairmont Dec. 8-10.
This year, the celebration will be the biggest yet, with WVU Medicine, Mon Health System and the City of Fairmont pitching in to sponsor the event.
Like 2021, the event will span three days, but Main Street Director Dan Swiger said those days will be even more jam-packed than before.
The celebration will kick off Thursday, Dec. 8 with the lighting of a 20-foot Christmas tree in the green space next to the gravel lot on Adams Street at 6 p.m. The night will feature Christmas carols from the East Fairmont High Elizabethans, a carol sing-along and a free hot chocolate bar courtesy of The Joe.
“We’re excited to bring in these new pieces like the Christmas tree. We’re really excited to expand the Hometown Christmas Market and to bring the Feast of the Seven Fishes back in person for the first time since 2019,” Swiger said.
COVID-19 shut down the in-person event in 2020 and the 2021 event was cut short by inclement weather.
Friday, Dec. 9 is the first full day of the celebration and will bring the return of the Hometown Christmas Market at 10 a.m. Over 50 vendors will fill the gravel lot on the corner of Adams Street and Monroe Street. A new addition to the market will be “Taste of the Feast,” where a few of the vendors providing the food for the Feast of the Seven Fishes will offer a sampling of the food that will be available Saturday. The market will close at 6 p.m.
Last year, over 1,200 people attended the Christmas Market and Swiger expects attendance to be even larger this year.
Friday night at 7 p.m. will be the return of the Festival Cucina Cooking School. Seating is limited to 90 people for cooking school and tickets are on sale now at www.mainstreetfairmont.org.
Saturday, Dec. 10 will be the Feast of the Seven Fishes, with the opening ceremony taking place at 9:45 a.m. The feast and the second day of the Christmas Market will take place on Monroe Street, with local entertainment going on throughout the day, including Fairmont State Academy of the Arts, Movements in Dance and the Vocal Tapestry choral group performing.
The feast and market will conclude at 5 p.m. and will be followed by the Fairmont Christmas Parade sponsored by the Marion County Veterans Council.
“The partnerships this year have been astounding. It’s been unbelievable what we’ve been able to do together to bring this to Fairmont,” Swiger said.
The event’s premier sponsor is WVU Medicine Fairmont Medical Center, without whom Swiger said, the event wouldn’t be possible.
Aaron Yanuzo, vice president of operations at Fairmont Medical Center, said the sponsorship is one of the ways FMC and WVU Medicine are trying to integrate themselves into the community of Fairmont.
“We feel very strongly that being integrated and involved in the community in more ways than just health care is essential for the growth and development of the community,” Yanuzo said. “This is the title event of the year and we’ve had a lot of fun sponsoring and participating in the markets over the summer and this is a great event that we want to be a part of.”
For a full schedule of event for the Hometown Holiday Celebration, visit www.mainstreetfairmont.org/hometownholiday.
