FAIRMONT — Main Street Fairmont Director Dan Swiger said the nonprofit economic development agency had a solid 2022 and looks forward to continued success this year.
Swiger said he will continue working closely with Main Street Fairmont with the Feast of the Seven Fishes and the Hometown Markets, but they are looking for a full-time director so they can make a bigger impact across Fairmont. Swiger took the position of part-time executive director in February 2022 after former part-time director Tim Liebrecht left the position.
“It will be the first time maybe forever, or at least in known history, that the organization has had a full-time executive director. Once that person is hired, that means we have two full-time people on staff to help engage the community and help a greater area of Fairmont with the projects that we’ve been able to do downtown,” Swiger said.
Throughout 2022, Main Street Fairmont generated $161,860 that directly impacted the city. The money breaks down into $70,000 used to improve seven downtown businesses with the Main Street Fairmont Matching Facade Grant Program, $53,000 in individual and corporate fundraising used to fund programs, $14,000 in pass-through funding from granting agencies to Palatine Park, the Three Rivers Festival and Marion Regional Development Authority, $12,000 in technical assistance funding for architectural and other support services and $12,360 in volunteer hours.
“I’m very pleased with the impact that we’ve been able to have on the community. The impact that we were able to have in 2022 is a combination of efforts. ... The organization has gone through some organizational changes that allowed us to make some advances and then give back to the city,” Swiger said.
Swiger said the two accomplishments he’s most pleased with are the first Loving West Virginia storefront location at 19 Monroe St. and Social Bee Marketing Agency, which was part of their incubator program. The agency has now moved to its own location on Adams Street.
Loving WV’s location was “built at the early 20th century, originally as a print shop for the Times West Virginian. It was brought back to a 21st century printing establishment that has an online presence across the country, and a storefront here in Fairmont,” Swiger said. “They’ve had three pop ups, and the impact that they have had on the community is great already.”
At Social Bee Marketing Agency, Founder and CEO Katie Willard has four employees and handles social media and marketing efforts for entities such as the West Virginia State Fair and Virginia State Fair and, several real estate and medical companies, Swiger said.
“Being part of the downtown Fairmont business community has been my dream since launching The Social Bee Marketing Agency. It’s exciting to be a part of the rejuvenation of downtown. We are surrounded by the most supportive small business owners, community members and community leaders,” Willard said.
Willard said she is excited to see continued growth in downtown Fairmont and that she is thankful to Main Street Fairmont.
“Main Street Fairmont’s ability to connect us with the right resources was invaluable in helping us attain our goal of growing The Social Bee. I can’t wait to see what other businesses decide to call downtown Fairmont Home,” Willard said.
Main Street Fairmont also had a 58% increase on social media from 2021, had 7,500 visitors at their community events and partnered with the city to complete beautification projects.
The Main Street Fairmont Director job is located on LinkedIn, Indeed and on their Facebook page.
