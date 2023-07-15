FAIRMONT — Undeterred by the July heat, community members from Marion County and beyond flocked to Monroe Street Saturday for another Hometown Market, hosted by downtown revitalization organization Main Street Fairmont.
Teeming with baked goods, balloon animals, soaps, and more, vendors served patrons with a smile, and brought some summertime bustle to Fairmont’s downtown.
Main Street Fairmont Executive Director Alex Petry, who oversees the event, noted that Saturday’s market had the greatest number of vendors in the event’s three-year history.
Typically, the market is held on a section of Monroe Street south of Adams Street. But to make room for the 2023 Friendly City Car Show, held in conjunction with the market, vendors were placed on a gravel lot north of Adams Street, allowing the market to welcome an even bigger slate of businesses. In previous weeks, Hometown Market drew just over 40 vendors downtown, but Saturday that number grew by about 10 more, Petry said.
“We’ve got a really great variety of vendors,” Petry said. “I’m super happy to be a part of it.”
Perhaps the event’s youngest vendor, Helina Goodwin, age 6, said her favorite part of the market was “selling hot dogs” to “raise money for the troop.” Goodwin helped run a stall with local Girl Scouts organizations, proudly holding a neon green sign that read “$2 hot dogs.”
Laura Candell, who sported a pair of hot dog earrings, leads Girl Scout Troops 10067 and 10459 and ran their booth. She said this is the second year that local Girl Scouts have participated in the market.
Candell said Main Street Fairmont reached out to the troops last year, “looking for somebody that could be a consistent vendor at the event.” Her troops were quick to answer the call, and now sell hot dogs to raise money for trips and merit badges, while also attempting to bring more foot traffic to the event.
Other vendors said that community markets like these helped them get back into their entrepreneurial spirit. Shakayla Craig opened Shabae’s Bakeshop LLC in 2014 after graduating from Pierpont Community & Technical College. She now sells a variety of baked goods, and takes custom orders on cakes, cupcakes and more.
A few years into running her business, Craig said she let it “fall by the wayside,” but that she “picked it back up” around 2020 with the help of local markets. Now, she’s expanded to a variety of vendor shows and events, and has made the Main Street Market a staple of her in-person sales.
Craig’s favorite part of the event is “just meeting a whole bunch of new people,” she said.
Sherri Trefz, owner of The Painted Porch, a family craft business with a studio on East Park Avenue, got involved with the market because she was “looking for ways to get out into the public and let people know that we’re here.”
Lora and Ronnie Haun, of Rivesille, are regulars at the market. On Saturday, they enjoyed meals from a local food truck called The Lunchbox, and said one reason they keep coming back is that “the food’s good.”
The market is held on the third Saturday of every month from May to September, meaning the July market was the third of the 2023 season.
Every month’s market also has an affiliated event that aims to make each market unique, Petry said. This month’s event was the annual car show.
“Our mission is just to bring the community together,” and to “highlight our local businesses that do not have storefronts, but at the same time bring more foot traffic downtown.” Petry said.
The market as a chance to unite Marion County and the people who call it home, according to Petry.
“I just love seeing everyone come out, seeing people having a good time, smiling,” he said. “It’s very gratifying to give the folks of Fairmont and Marion County something to do.”
