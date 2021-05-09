RIVESVILLE — People grabbed their shovels, weed eaters and garbage bags to brighten up the town Saturday during annual cleanup day.
Main Street Rivesville, a nonprofit organization, put the clean up event together and welcomed all to join in on the efforts.
Frank Moore, Main Street Rivesville president, said the second annual clean up coincides with the organization’s second year in business as well.
“Our purpose is we’re trying to get more community involvement to help with the town and try to bring in more businesses and activities for our residents and for the families,” Moore said.
Moore said there has always been a strong tradition of pride within the town of Rivesville. He said, in the last few years, Main Street Rivesville has been growing by hosting activities and rallying involvement to instill even more pride in the town. With the pandemic, Main Street Rivesville has been fighting to have a presence.
“We’re excited and we think things will really be on the upswing here shortly,” Moore said.
He thanked the Marion County Commission for supplying the volunteers with the dumpster on Saturday. The City of Fairmont and the county also donated weed eaters. He thanked the Environmental Protection Agency of West Virginia, which donated garbage bags.
Noelle Kolb offered her services on Saturday, shoveling mud and dirt off the side of the road on the main stretch of road in Rivesville.
Kolb said Main Street Rivesville has been focusing on raising funds to use on programs that will make the town better.
Currently, the organization is looking to get banners for Main Street as well as stocking a Blessing Box. Another effort will be called Market on the Mon where people will meet on the first Saturday of the month on the river where there will be a food truck and vendors as well as a performer.
“We’re looking forward to that. That starts June 5,” Kolb said.
When it becomes possible again, she said the organization hopes to host dances and dinners. One of the things Main Street Rivesville will be bringing back in the winter is its Christmas parade.
“That kind of went out and we’re going to try to get that back. We’re going to do our best to make that happen,” Kolb said.
Once a month, she said there would be focus on a kids’ activity for the youth of the town. She said the organization is working to bring the community together. She said it was great to see such a turn out of volunteers and people so willing to help within the community.
“It really warms my heart because I believe we can do so much if we just had the manpower to do it. Every person that came out this morning we appreciate very much,” Kolb said.
One of those volunteers was West Virginia State Senator Mike Caputo, D-13. He thanked Main Street Rivesville for putting the clean up together. Caputo took his time weed eating along the river.
“It’s been my hometown my whole life and you know we’re really proud of our hometown. It’s so great to see so many volunteers out here today and we do this at least once a year and just shine up the town and show some pride,” Caputo said.
