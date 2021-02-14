RIVESVILLE — Main Street Rivesville has been an official nonprofit organization since Aug. 18, 2020, and six months in, the group is picking up traction in the community, but still looking for suggestions and support.
Frank Moore, president of Main Street Rivesville, said at a meeting of the organization Tuesday the board of directors wants to focus on planning events that are accessible and fun for every age group and background.
“Our main goal is to bring the community together,” Moore said. “Plan fun activities, get families involved, kids involved, so that’s really what our projects are going to be in relation to.”
Because the organization got its start during the coronavirus pandemic, planning for the future has been difficult. However, guests and board members who attended Tuesday’s meeting discussed plans about initiatives that could create a better sense of community in the town. Some of these initiatives include beautification through a cleanup day, creating a blessing box to offer non-perishable food items for those in need and working with Rivesville Elementary/Middle School to work with the youth of the town.
“I really do think once this pandemic goes down a little bit that we will see more people involved,” Moore said. “Our goal is to try to get more activities, get more community involvement in our town, and try to make people proud about it as far as the looks of the town and beautification; maybe try to attract some businesses.”
Board Secretary Noelle Kolb said after the meeting she believes the organization has already provided some new activity for the town, in the form of two pole decorating contests held in October and December, and a cleanup day that took place in November. She agrees with Moore that the pandemic has made community development work difficult, but she also sees people still showing enthusiasm for the group, which is encouraging to her and the board.
“I think it’s going to get better once we get over people being fearful of being out and about,” Kolb said. “We’ll be able to do more period. It has been hard during COVID to have a nonprofit and bring the town together, but I think we’ve done fine, considering.”
One of the new ideas brought up at Tuesday’s meeting was bringing a student from the middle school or a county high school onto the Main Street Board of Directors because they could provide new ideas that could possibly engage more young people in the town. Kolb believes this could be the key to creating some successful activities that would probably be appropriate for all ages.
“That’s a good way to try to bridge a gap here,” Kolb said. “They bring in the youth. Then they have youthful ideas, and they know what fun is.”
Moore said it is the youth of the community he is most concerned for because Rivesville doesn’t offer much in terms of activity for kids within the town limits. He supported Kolb’s idea and suggested contacting Fairmont Senior High School or East Fairmont High School to find a student or two.
“The young people are the ones I’m concerned about,” Moore said. “They need to have something to do, have fun activities they can go to not just by themselves but with their families.”
Also at the meeting, the board spoke about plans to start a Christmas parade in Rivesville, which Moore said had been a tradition, but has been absent for years. Kolb also said she wanted to start a GoFundMe page for Main Street Rivesville, which would help support its fund raising efforts for future event plans.
Moore has lived in Rivesville his entire life, he said, and witnessed the energy and culture of its residents when they were united mainly around the town’s high school. Over the years, the activity dwindled along with the jobs and the population, but Moore said he believes the town can return to being a strong community with a little organizing from Main Street Rivesville.
“Back in the old days in the ‘70s and ‘80s, Rivesville was a hopping place,” Moore said. “There were dances here at the community building, we had family fun nights, it was really centered around the high school, and once the high school consolidated it started drifting away.
“It can be brought back if the people would get involved.”
