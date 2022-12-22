FAIRMONT — A conversation on the sidewalk at the corner of 4th Street and Fairmont Avenue in 1994 led to a spur-of-the-moment decision for Tom Mainella.
“I remember listening to WAJR that day, and they had the [Fairmont] City Clerk Janet Keller on as a guest,” Mainella said. “She said she was disappointed by the number of candidates that filed to run and that today was the last day to file.
“I thought, ‘What the hell, I’ll run.’ I went down to there, paid $15 and signed up to run for city council.”
That decision started what would become two eight-year stints on the Fairmont City Council, and a total of 26 years of service to the city on various boards and committees, including acting as mayor for a total of four years.
Tuesday evening, Mainella was bid farewell by his fellow council members. After serving for his second eight-year term from 2014 to 2022, Mainella was term limited this election cycle and decided this was the time to retire from Fairmont politics.
Reflecting on his accomplishments over that period, he was content with his time in public service and proud of the things he and the councils he served with were able to bring to the City of Fairmont.
Demolitions
At the top of Mainella’s list is the city’s aggressive demolition project that made Fairmont one of the first municipalities in the state to designate a large chunk of the budget toward demolishing dilapidated and blighted buildings.
Prior to 2017, the mindset of the city was that demolition would take a backseat unless the city could recuperate the costs of tearing down the building. Mainella threw that out, and he and the council set aside $300,000 that year to be used specifically for demolition projects.
“I remember telling council that getting rid of these dirty, abandoned buildings is as much a quality-of-life improvement as filling a pothole,” Mainella said. “We all bought into it and we empowered the city manager to start a more vigorous demolition program.”
Since 2017, the city been involved in over 175 demolitions according to its webpage on the subject.
Amending the city-county complex deed
Earlier this year, it was brought up that the city did not have a physical deed showing its ownership of the third floor of the J. Harper Meredith Building just behind the courthouse.
While the city has no plans to vacate its space on the third floor, this presented a problem where the need ever to arise. Mainella takes credit for leading the way toward amending the deed and giving the city its rightful ownership of that section of the building.
The investigation by the city and county attorneys dug out meeting minutes, and documents dating back to the building’s construction in 1983. The proof showed that it was always intended that the city should own a portion of the building, but the deed never reflected that.
“I’m not going to say I did it, but I certainly pushed for it,” Mainella said. “People found that it was obvious the city owned that third floor, and the county commission granted us a title reflecting that.”
Human Rights Commission
One of the most contentious votes in recent memory was over the installment of a Human Rights Commission in 2018. The ordinance faced harsh backlash from religious and conservative groups in the city and although it passed the city council, it was petitioned out and sent to a vote by the public.
When that measure passed, Mainella way the mayor.
“That was a very controversial issue and I was criticized and told I’d bask in hell because of my stance on non-discrimination,” Mainella said. “Although the mayor is just another councilperson, I feel I did steer that issue and conducted a meeting with 80-some people trying to speak.”
Criticism and controversy
In his tenure, Mainella has garnered a reputation for being hot-headed and passionate. At times, that has spilled over outside the council chambers and into his public life.
In 2021, he was heavily criticized for yelling at another driver during a bout of road rage that was caught on camera. The incident was shared online, as was Mainella’s personal phone number, which was flooded with angry callers.
Mainella apologized for the incident and was censured by council for his actions.
Despite all that, he prides himself with the way he votes and he speaks for the things he believes in, regardless of what others might think. While that may be a dangerous quality for a politician to have, he doesn’t care.
“I’ve never taken a position because it was the ‘political’ thing to do, I vote with my heart,” Mainella said. “I don’t care how many are for it or against it, if I think it’s the right thing for the City of Fairmont, I’m all in.”
The city employees who have worked with Mainella tend to agree. While he has his moments, he’s been a great leader and civil servant.
“He get’s involved with what he needs to be involved with and knows what he needs to do in the role of mayor,” Fairmont City Manager Valerie Means said. “He always asks good questions and that helps move things along.”
Janet Keller, Fairmont’s city clerk, agreed.
“[Mainella has] been excellent as a councilmember and as the mayor and has connections throughout the state that help Fairmont,” Keller said. “He knows the people to talk to and how to get support for projects we’re working on.”
Parting advice
In January, four new councilmembers will be sworn in. Taking Tom’s chair will be Bruce McDaniel.
On his way out, Tom hopes the new councilmembers will understand just how much power local government holds.
“They need to realize city councilmembers have more say in the quality of life of the citizen of a city than any other legislative body. The things councils vote on directly effects the people that live in the city,” Mainella said. “How fortunate are we to live in a city where everybody seems to get along and this is just a beautiful city.
“I feel certain that this incoming city council and councils to come will not squander the opportunity to make this a better place to live. It’s been a highlight of my life to do my part.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.