BAXTER — Officers with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a man they believe to be connected to a Dec. 30 homicide in Baxter.
Treciton Joseph Monteon, a 24-year-old Baxter resident, was arrested Sunday by deputies in connection with the death of Austin Summer, a 21-year-old Baxter resident.
On Dec. 30, deputies were called to Wise Street in Baxter to respond to reports of a shooting. At the scene, deputies discovered Summers’ body.
“Summers was deceased from an apparent gunshot wound, it appears that the shooting stemmed from an argument between [Monteon and Summers],” Sheriff Jimmy Riffle said in published reports.
The department will investigate the crime further. Monteon is currently being help at North Central Regional Jail without bond.
