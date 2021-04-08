FAIRMONT — A man died and a firefighter was injured in a house fire on the 800 block of Locust Avenue Wednesday.
Firefighters from the Fairmont Fire Department responded to the call just before noon but when they arrived the house in the 800 block of Locust Avenue was already engulfed in flames.
A woman made it out of the residence, but a man and a few pets were killed. Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who died.
A firefighter sustained burn injuries while attempting to save the man from the fire.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the State Fire Marshal's office.
"The crews knocked down the fire really quickly, they did a good job as far as that goes," said Fairmont Fire Chief Ed Simmons. "It was just so far gone when we got there."
