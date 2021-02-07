FAIRMONT — Concerned about the need to get the COVID vaccine to West Virginians, U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., toured the COVID-19 operations center at Middletown Commons Saturday after holding a brief press availability.
He said he has visited different COVID-19 outfits around the state to see where opportunities and challenges lie. One of the challenges is simply getting the vaccine supply to the state.
“I think that Marion County is getting a little bit more each week, now you’ll see it build up…but the main thing is we’ve got to get people vaccinated. We’re going to beat this pandemic,” he said.
Manchin said the bottom line is the whole country needs a consistent supply of the vaccine. He credited Gov. Jim Justice for establishing the right team to respond to the pandemic.
“We’ve gone to every nook and cranny of West Virginia, gone to little private pharmacies rather than staying with the major chains so West Virginia took a holistic approach. Let’s do everything as quickly as we can,” he said.
Manchin said the entire country is moving forward as more product is being approved and manufactured. He said Johnson & Johnson will have a single dose vaccine that should be approved soon.
“By the end of this month and by next month a tremendous amount of more vaccine’s coming,” he said.
Getting the vaccine to people is Manchin’s No. 1 concern. He said internet connectivity and cell service is also high on his list. He hopes broadband will bring more people to West Virginia to work given today’s climate where more people are working from home.
“There’s a silver lining somewhere and you have to look for that. Our silver lining is we are reinventing ourselves and they’re finally finding out who we are and with that notoriety we ought to take advantage of it,” he said.
When asked about the $1.9 trillion relief bill being proposed by the Biden administration, he said the bill is in the first steps of becoming reality. He said the impeachment trial against former President Trump starts next week and justice is not “a rushed game.” Committees have voted on different parts of the relief package, but it has yet to have any weight legally.
Right now, Manchin said some of the greatest need is the COVID vaccine, extending unemployment benefits and getting money in the hands of struggling Americans. He said at the local level, he believes it has been all hands on deck.
“Everybody is doing all they possibly can. The bottom line is there’s more that can be done,” he said.
Manchin said if one county doesn’t have enough vaccine and another county has extra vaccine there should be an emergency list to transfer the vaccine so no vaccine is wasted.
“In West Virginia, we’ve done it better because most of all the vaccines we’re getting is going in arms,” he said.
Lloyd White, administrator for the Marion County Health Department, said Senator Manchin has always been a strong supporter of local health departments.
“He truly supports anything that’s going to help our citizens of West Virginia, so having him come here and look at our operations, what we’re doing and have someone who’s willing to take our concerns back to those who have the ability to make decisions I think it’s huge,” said White.
White said Marion County has a good system and, like most counties, the staff administers the vaccine when they have stock available.
Right now, vaccines are not able to be transferred from county to county. White said he assumes vaccine transfer is a logistical issue given the vaccines are time and temperature sensitive. He said mechanisms could be put in place to allow them to transported safely.
White said mobile vaccines are also something the health department is thinking about. Again, logistics are the main concern in trying to reach outlying areas due to the temperatures the vaccines are required to be stored at.
“It’s certainly something that needs to be done. We have a lot of inbound patients that need the vaccine as well,” said White.
Last week, White said, the department received 265 doses of the vaccine, but this week, the numbers should be more 300 doses a week for a few weeks.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.