MORGANTOWN — U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin traveled the state Thursday to discuss the American Rescue Plan and answer questions about the nearly $4 billion in funds that will go to the state.
Marion County is estimated to receive $10.87 million dollars with Fairmont receiving the majority at $7.65 million.
“This is a once in a lifetime for us, not just for West Virginia but the whole country. For the first time you have municipalities you have counties, you have smaller towns, larger towns all getting some direct infusion of capital they can use and be in control of their own destiny,” said Manchin, who stopped in Morgantown to discuss the ARP with Monongalia County Commissioners.
Manchin said local governments can use this money to offset the costs that the pandemic has placed on them and, on top of that, pay for water and sewer programs.
“We did it over a four year period so you wouldn’t have to spend it all at one time,” said Manchin.
Manchin said he wants West Virginia to be the poster child for the program. He said there are a lot of naysayers that assume West Virginia won’t use the money wisely.
“It’s an opportunity to show them how to do it and do it right and be transparent. That’s what it’s all about,” said Manchin.
Manchin said State Auditor JB McCuskey will be making sure people stay within the guidelines of what the money can be used for.
“Essentially what’s going to happen is all the communities and governments will have a special revenue account. The money will be deposited and spent from a singular account and then report to us either on a monthly or bi-monthly basis and then put on a forward facing website,” said McCuskey.
The senator as well as the auditor will have their own personal dashboard to see what sorts of projects are taking place and the guidelines are being followed.
“We’ve had four or five states that have already reached out to us to send our staff to train them how to set this program up for them in that way and as he said we are sort of actually leading the country in this effort right now which is a great testament to my staff,” said McCuskey, who took the lead in 2018 and 2019 to launch a new statewide transparency initiative in the aftermath of the West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals debacle that led to one former member of the high court being convicted and sent to prison.
With the rescue plan, broadband expansion is slated for $10 billion for infrastructure for rural states with a minimum of $100 million per state. West Virginia will receive $138 million.
“This is the first time ever that we’ve had funds that the community can make their own decisions on. We do not have to go to Charleston, we do not have to go to the federal government but we do need to follow the guidelines,” said Monongalia County Commissioner Tom Bloom.
Manchin said the pandemic has been a health crisis but does not want to see it become an economic crisis. Manchin said each county will receive it’s allotted money in two payments.
“When you look at all the things, small business, broadband, it goes on and on,” said Manchin.
He said $677 million in funding will go out to the cities and counties and will be administered by local government. Each metropolitan city and county will receive their first payment directly from the U.S. Treasury no later than 60 days the date of enactment of the American Rescue Plan. Smaller cities and towns should receive their funding through the state no later than 30 days after that date. All the communities will be eligible to receive their second payment 12 months later.
While Manchin said he has not yet received the guidelines for spending, but once he receives them, the auditor’s office will be able to clear up questions on what the money can be used for.
“I think within 30 to 60 days you’re going to see everything unfold. You’re going to be getting checks and then basically the guidelines should come out before the checks,” said Manchin.
